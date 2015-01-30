Mitt Romney Isn't Running for President. That's Bad News for Income Inequality.

So Romney probably made the right move in standing aside. But I wish he had run—and not just because I predicted that he would. For one, the Republican primary would have been more exciting with a Romney candidacy. For months, reporters have hung on every whisper of a potential third campaign. Just Friday morning, the Daily Beast reported that Romney had decided he was running for president—and the media was atwitter over that report. (The article has been updated.)

But there’s a more important reason why I’m disappointed that Romney ’16 won’t be happening: It’s one fewer GOP candidate talking about income inequality. One of the major storylines over the past few weeks was Romney’s newfound concern with it. "It's a tragedy, a human tragedy, that the middle class in this country by and large doesn't believe that the future will be better than the past," Romney told conservatives at a Republican National Committee meeting two weeks ago. "We haven't seen rising incomes over decades.… The rich have gotten richer, income inequality has gotten worse and there are more people in poverty than ever before under this president.”

That’s certainly a new argument from Romney. In January 2012, for instance, he was far more dismissive, even hostile, to discussions about inequality. “You know, I think it's about envy. I think it's about class warfare,” he told NBC’s “The Today Show” in January 2012. Whether or not Romney’s newfound concern for inequality is genuine is impossible to know. He could be choosing that line because an improving economy has given President Barack Obama’s approval ratings a boost and undermined some of the GOP’s normal attack lines against the president. Or maybe this is the real Mitt Romney. We may never know.