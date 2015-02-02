Lowering the statutory corporate tax rate

They both want to lower the statutory corporate rate from 35 percent. Obama has proposed lowering it to 28 percent and 25 percent for manufacturers. Republicans have traditionally wanted to lower it to 25 percent.

Closing tax loopholes

To make up the lost revenue, both sides want to close corporate tax loopholes. Deciding what loopholes to close is always one of the hardest parts of tax reform. Everyone supports broadening the base and closing certain tax break in principle. But every tax break has a favored constituency that will vehemently defend it. For a perfect example of this, see Obama’s quick reversal on his plan to eliminate a tax break for college savings for the upper middle class.

Taxing foreign income

If Obama and Republicans reach an agreement on closing tax breaks, they would then have to agree on how to tax foreign income. Currently, foreign subsidiaries of U.S. corporations must pay taxes at the 35 percent statutory rate, with a credit for any taxes paid to the foreign country. For example, if a company pays taxes at a 10 percent rate to a foreign country, it will have to pay a 25 percent rate when it repatriates that money to the U.S. But that only happens when it repatriates it. That has caused U.S. companies to amass nearly $2 trillion of profits outside of the United States. Any corporate tax reform will have to address that $2 trillion and international taxation.

In his 2016 budget, Obama suggests a one-time, mandatory tax of 14 percent on that $2 trillion, money earmarked for infrastructure investment. He would then impose a minimum 19 percent tax rate on all foreign income, keeping the credit for taxes paid to foreign countries. That tax will be imposed whether or not that income is repatriated, eliminating the incentive for U.S. companies to stash profits abroad.

Republicans generally want to move to a territorial tax system which only taxes income in the country where it originated. Under such a system, foreign profits are taxed in the foreign country—and not in the United States. It might seem hard to see where Obama and Republicans could reach a compromise here, but it’s also hard to imagine that Republicans are OK with companies using complex strategies to avoid the corporate tax. Microsoft, for instance, is currently holding $92.9 billion abroad and would have to pay $29.6 billion in taxes if they repatriated it—a 31.9 percent rate. That’s the same as saying Microsoft managed to pay just a 3.1 percent tax rate on its foreign income (or at least the income it hasn’t repatriated yet). In a territorial tax system, they could bring that income back to the U.S. without paying any other taxes. Do Republicans really support that? I’m skeptical.