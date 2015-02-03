In short: it could be, save for what the American objection to mandates represents. Insofar as we detest mandates because they are an affront to our self-sovereignty, it seems unlikely that removing mandates and encouraging vaccination through voluntary means would do much to improve the willingness of fiercely individualistic Americans to risk their health or comfort for the good of the whole society. As Michael Gerson once wrote of capitalism, a mandate-free vaccination regime enacted strictly out of American disdain for obligation would rely on virtues it would not create.

But there’s another hitch. As researchers from a number of European universities wrote in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance, “a national healthcare system should promote and actively offer those vaccines that have been proven to be safe, effective, and with a positive public health impact. In a world where people trust health authorities, more compliance with national recommendations can be established.” In other words, the creation of a healthcare system that is both accessible and trustworthy is a key factor in ensuring widespread voluntary vaccination. This is true not only because a universally accessible healthcare system would make vaccines readily available to all people, but also because frustration with expensive and unreliable healthcare contributes to the kind of mistrust that makes people suspicious of vaccines themselves.

Of course, pernicious American individualism is as much an enemy of a trustworthy universal healthcare system as it is of voluntary mass vaccination. Rand Paul once excoriated the idea of universal healthcare by equating such systems with forced labor. “With regard to the idea of whether you have a right to health care,” Paul claimed in a 2011 meeting of the Senate Committee on Health, Labor, and Education, “you have [to] realize what that implies. It’s not an abstraction. I’m a physician. That means you have a right to come to my house and conscript me. It means you believe in slavery.”

In no universal healthcare model are doctors forced to perform labor for free, but the revealing fact of Paul’s statement is that it all comes down to him, personally, and his personal freedom. This is the recurring priority of American politics, and the one that makes high vaccination coverage in a non-mandatory scenario seem a distant proposition. Vaccines are, contrary to popular thought, ultimately a matter of collective action, and one that comes down mostly to thoroughgoing altruism. Unless we can manage to leave self-interest on the back burner and pull together in favor of our society’s most vulnerable people mainly for their own sake, we will likely never create a political climate that can ensure both safety and freedom in the realm of disease.