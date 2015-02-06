Plenty of Affordable Care Act foes would be thrilled to see the Supreme Court gut Obamacare and then stand back as the law bled out in gruesome fashion before the public. But a number of more strategically adept conservatives understand that soliciting the Court to turn the biggest piece of social policy in 50 years on its head is less likely to succeed if it looks like a cynical power play (which of course it is) with no contingency plan. To enhance their odds, their plan needs a political component—one that telegraphs to squeamish justices that they’re ready to triage.

That’s why Republicans on the Hill are scrambling to reach consensus on an ACA alternative—a consensus that has eluded them for five years—ahead of the Court’s decision. But the obvious truth is that Republicans are nowhere near ready to pass an ACA alternative, let alone any significant ACA revisions that President Barack Obama would sign.

This isn't news to key Republicans, many of whom are now in search of a Plan B. One of those Republicans is North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who has coauthored a white paper sketching out an ACA alternative. On Fox News Thursday, he acknowledged that this Congress won’t coalesce around his or any other plan before Obama leaves office. But he also suggested Republicans won’t be empty handed when the ruling in King v. Burwell comes down.

“I think that there are going to be a lot of ideas not only in Congress but around the think tanks here in Washington and around the country,” Burr said. “But I do say this, we're going to know a lot more after the Supreme Court hears the King v. Burwell case, and that's going to be a short-term interim response. The long-term is, how do we revamp this in 2017 and after so it works for America's patients?”