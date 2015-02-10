On January 15, the same day that the Academy nominated Mauritanian film Timbuktu for Best Foreign Language Film, satellite photos emerged of the devastation wrought by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram in northern Nigeria. Whole towns were literally wiped off the map, a chilling sign of widespread arson and murder. The timing was eerie: Timbuktu, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last May, is based on the real-life 2012 occupation of the titular Malian city by Ansar Dine, a similar jihadist organization. Watching the film, it is difficult, nigh impossible, to separate the images on screen from the violent scenes of religious terrorism we have witnessed over the past few months.

But Timbuktu was never intended to be seen in a vacuum. Abderrahmane Sissako's sad, handsome film is a response, a supplement, and a protest to the horrors that flash by on the news. For many in West Africa, Islamist extremism is not a sudden, explosive intrusion, but an everyday, almost monotonous burden. Sissako's film confronts this mundane evil on its own terms, with exacting patience and terrible beauty. It discovers the political outrage and dissent inherent in daily life under draconian rule, unearthing a natural argument for resistance rather than forcing a foreign agenda.

The film's plot unspools slowly. Sissako gently flits between largely unremarkable scenes of day-to-day life in the city: women selling fish on the street, a young cowherd tending to his cattle, worshippers at a mosque bowed in prayer. What makes the scenes strange and uneasy are the armed men casually patrolling the streets. Occasionally they shout arbitrary rules (no music, no pants of a certain style) in Arabic into a hand-held megaphone. They are foreign jihadists sent to Timbuktu to enforce sharia law. Notably, Sissako observes them as closely and humanely as he does the city's native residents. They're almost endearing—one of them is learning how to drive, while another trio passionately debate the merits of the French national soccer team.

For some time Timbuktu does not even appear to have a protagonist. Eventually he emerges out of these pseudo-vignettes: Issan, a musician who lives with his wife and daughter on the town's outskirts. All of Issan's neighbors have fled from the jihadists, but either out of stubbornness or fear, he remains. It is Issan who sets the film's tragic events in motion, making a crucial mistake in a confrontation with a local fisherman. But even in this moment of narrative incitement, Sissako remains resolutely measured, eschewing mainstream filmmaking tropes of enhanced suspense (a manipulative score, urgent editing). Instead, Sissako takes a stoic, big-picture approach with a vast, landscape-wide shot of the aftermath of Issan's fight with the fisherman: The pettiness of human violence is exacerbated against the backdrop of nature.