“The sex isn’t even hot,” my friend complained. This was true. The sex in the film was pretty, cliched, and boring. Shadowy angles, supple and lingering touches. For a story about dominance, the film is way too timid. The climactic flogging scene is softened into a slow-motion blur. A quick foray into the Red Room of Pain is followed by a scene of the two lovers silly-dancing to Sinatra, as if to assure the audience everyone is still safe. A woman's loss of virginity is a violent act, usually eliciting pain, if not blood, but the film treats Anastasia’s first time like a softcore music video.

All of which is perfectly in line with a long history of phony Hollywood sex scenes, where screwing is seamless and hairless and sterile, where our heroine makes the same melting O-face every time our hero touches her skin. We know the movie can’t be too explicit, or it would get slapped with an NC-17 rating. So it remains in the safe realm of tasteful ass cheek and nipple. There’s nothing remotely transgressive about it in a time when sexual fantasy is the visual currency of advertising, the music industry, even tween clothing lines. What could this movie have possibly shown us that we hadn’t seen before? The Internet has eels shooting out of women's asses. What you got, Sam Taylor-Johnson?

I’m sure some people will find the sex scenes hot. The books—atrocious as they are—can be a little bit sexy too, because even words like “inner goddess” and “double crap” can be arousing when they are sandwiched between words like “hard” and “wet” and “thrusting.” Desire defies intellect; that’s one of desire’s best tricks.

“Does that guy do it for you?” my friend asked.

“Jamie Dornan?” I asked, and shook my head. Not my type. He’s like a boy who hasn’t grown into his shoes yet, and he had this British twitchy thing at the corner of his mouth, like a mini Colin Firth with washboard abs. I felt bad, because you could tell the guy was trying. He would crunch his brow, and lunge across the couch, and say things like: “I want to take you to my play room.” Who could pull that off? Maaaaybe Michael Fassbender. But I suspect Dornan was doomed. Fans had too many preconceived notions. Trying to cast a man described as “the epitome of male beauty” is like begging for the Internet to explode.