On Monday afternoon, a CSX train with 107 tank cars of crude oil from North Dakota derailed into a river near Mount Carbon, West Virginia, sending a giant fireball some 300 feet into the sky. Less than 24 hours later, while rail cars were still on fire, the accident became yet another talking point in the debate over the Keystone XL pipeline.

2 fiery train wrecks in 3 days demonstrate the need for Keystone XL http://t.co/g2cJAPv0qS — American Thinker (@AmericanThinker) February 17, 2015

Did someone say Keystone pipeline? "Oil Train Derails, Explodes in W. Va., at Least One Tanker Car in River" http://t.co/3hUFDDBLlL @WSJ — John Bussey (@johncbussey) February 17, 2015

Keystone supporters argue that oil pipelines are safer than railroads. They claim that if President Barack Obama doesn’t approve the pipeline, the industry will be forced to ship more crude oil by railroad, leaving the public and environment vulnerable to accidents like in West Virginia.

It's true that oil rail accidents have shot up in recent years, according to McClatchy:

But that doesn’t make Keystone less dangerous than train shipments. Trains are more likely than pipelines to have accidents, but their accidents are less environmentally devastating: The International Energy Agency’s eight-year analysis of oil spills found the risk of a spill is six times higher for rail than pipeline shipments, but a pipeline accident spills three times as much oil as a rail shipment.