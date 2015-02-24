It takes time to build a movement like reform conservatism. Spross and Isquith may be unable to identify a reformocon constituency right now, but that does not mean one will not develop. It certainly doesn’t mean that they should give up on their party, as Spross suggests. And if you look closely, you can see where that constituency could lie: the Tea Party.

In the winter edition of National Affairs, Michael Needham, the CEO of Heritage Action, argues that the intraparty fights over the past few years have been productive for the Republican Party. “Those eager to shake up the stale agenda of the Republican Party do their cause no service by standing on the sidelines or opposing the Tea Party’s efforts; in this fight, reformers of all stripes must hope the Tea Party wins,” he writes. Needham is not just any Republican. He is one of the most powerful Tea Party leaders, and Heritage Action is, in The Washington Post's words, “D.C.’s toughest arbiter of conservatism”—so tough that some House Republicans "are peeved that it's so difficult to score well on the group's vote ratings."

Needham sees reform conservatism as a key ally of the Tea Party. He lavishes praise on Douthat and Salam’s 2008 book and calls Lee and Rubio “among the most innovative policy entrepreneurs among congressional Republicans.” He even goes so far as to support Rubio and Lee’s tax plan, which has angered some on the right by using money to expand the Child Tax Credit instead of focusing solely on cutting marginal tax rates. “The need for fresher ideas than marginal tax-rate reductions and platitudes about regulation and the size of government is not clear to [establishment Republicans], due not to poor motives but to a lack of reflection,” he writes.

While Needham seems to support the Lee-Rubio plan, convincing the remainder of the Tea Party to follow his lead will not be easy. After all, Republican presidential candidates have a bad habit of proposing wildly unrealistic, sometimes mathematically impossible tax plans. That’s why many on the right think a flat tax is a legitimate option for tax reform. Any policy that raises revenue is dead on arrival—and anything that increases spending is unacceptable, or at the very least requires a spending offset.

Spross see this as a key reason why reformocons should join the Democrats. “They will be friendlier to the multiple different ways of paying for the [tax] credits,” he writes. “In short, the Democrats' coalition provides the reformicons with a menu of different possible policy alliances and compromises that the GOP simply does not.” But this gives the Tea Party too little credit and imagines far more overlap between the Democratic and reformocon agendas than actually exists. The Tea Party, as Needham writes, sees government as rigged for the rich and for big corporations. The policy solutions that flow from that generally involve shrinking government in irresponsible ways (more on that below). But both the Tea Party and reformocons want antipoverty spending to be efficient and work-friendly. Democrats largely want to raise taxes on the rich, such as by increasing the capital gains rate, to pay for different policies.