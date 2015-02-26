Obviously, this is a very different superhero story than what you generally get in your summer blockbusters. In the first place, there aren't any supervillains—or rather, Jodahs is both supervillain and superhero.

If there is an enemy, it's not some monster with superstrength, but rather the human nature that sees the other as a terrifying monster. "Humans were genetically inclined to be intolerant of difference," Jodahs muses. That's why humans blew each other up in a nuclear war, and it's why many of them have trouble accepting the Oankali's offer of miscegenation, even if such mixing results in superpowered children. The humans have no hope of defeating the Oankali; the only question is whether humans will go on futilely killing themselves (on earth or in a colony the Oankli offer on Mars), or whether they'll accept the Oankali offer of peace and union (and tentacle sex).

The theme of merging or union is typical of superhero narratives. The story of Superman, to pick the most iconic example, is in many ways a story of assimilation to whiteness. Jewish creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster imagined an alien arriving in the U.S. and becoming the ultimate icon of white male Americanism. Butler's superhero, though, doesn't assimilate to whiteness. Rather, it transforms whiteness so utterly that categories like white and black, gay and straight, male and female, and even humanity itself blur and lose their meaning. Jodahs is not a model minority like X Men's Professor Xavier, who polices others on the margin for the greater good of the mainstream. Instead, the black superhero's powers let it rewrite the rules of mainstream respectability. Love replaces violence; strangeness becomes desirable; the feared, hated thing becomes family. Jodahs' power is, literally, to end racial animus, not by adopting a pose of whiteness, but by iconically embodying and proselytizing difference of race, gender, sexuality, and even species. Difference for the Oankali isn't eliminated; it is embraced and used. Each Oankali is essentially a different species, genetically, from every other; each is a unique mix of genetic material from multiple races. To be Oankali is not to be any particular genetic type, but is instead to accept a community in which family members are all of different genetic types. Jodahs' superheroic power is to create love out of difference.

Butler's take on superheroes highlights the way in which the genre has always, to some degree, contradicted Lamb's view of it as a white power fantasy. The hate and fear faced by the insectoid Spider-Man, or the deformity of The Thing, can be seen, in light of their creators ethnicity, as markers of immigrant, Jewish, or racial difference—an echo of Jodahs'S powerful, admirable, frightening alienness. But Butler also highlights the pallid timidity of the superhero genre. It took four decades for the comics to openly acknowledge The Thing's Jewishness; even though the genre was originally pioneered by ethnic minorities, discussions of race were tip-toed around and smuggled into the narrative via metaphor.

In superhero comics, blackness—or race itself—is very rarely used to challenge the genre's default support of law and order, or of assimilation. The fact that, in Butler's Xenogenesis, it took an apocalypse and the utter destruction of earth for a black superhero to emerge and challenge whiteness is perhaps telling. Jodahs shows both what a black superhero could be, and what sort of revolution would have to occur for such a character to ever make it onto a movie poster.

