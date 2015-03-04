On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in King v. Burwell, which will decide whether health insurance subsidies should be available nationwide or only in those 16 states that established exchanges. Several questions have recently emerged over the legitimacy of the plaintiffs’ case, including issues of jurisdiction and congressional intent, but there’s an even deeper flaw: The plaintiffs’ interpretation would render the statute unconstitutional.

Several of my colleagues and I made this case in an amicus brief to the Court. If the plaintiffs’ interpretation carries the day, then Obamacare has threatened states that failed to establish exchanges with virtually assured destruction of their individual insurance markets. And the Supreme Court held in the first Obamacare case that the federal government may not make that kind of extreme threat. Congress can't hold a gun to states’ heads in order to force them to implement federal policies.

This constitutional problem matters—maybe more than any other flaw in the plaintiffs’ case—because it puts the conservative justices in a bind. In general, conservative justices try to avoid second-guessing a statute’s text, even if the text leads to seemingly crazy results, and the plaintiffs have a case that the text of the Affordable Care Act compels their victory. But some conservatives on the bench, notably Chief Justice John Roberts, are also dedicated to a different and sometimes-contradictory principle: that they should not assume that Congress wrote an unconstitutional statute.

In King, the outcome depends entirely on which side persuades the conservative justices of the Court; the four liberal appointees are likely to vote for the government. That’s why the plaintiffs and government alike have focused so much on the statute’s text, arguing that it supports their interpretation. The textual argument centers on a provision in the law that says the subsidy amount should be calibrated to the cost of insurance purchased through an exchange “established by the state.” Petitioners argue that Congress included the words “by the state” in order to limit the availability of subsidies to citizens in states the chose to establish their own exchanges rather than relying on the federally created exchange. The government counters that the words “by the state” are a term of art, meaning an exchange established in a given state—whether established by the state or by the federal government. But if the government’s interpretation is correct, those three words serve no purpose.