As exercises in bad faith go, Barnett’s double standard is trivial, perhaps even unintentional. By contrast, the crucial elements of the King case—the political theatrics, the enlistment of plaintiffs, the historical revisions, the legal arguments themselves—are all breathtaking in their duplicity. The current challenge offends the sensibilities of its detractors more than the constitutional challenge that nearly voided the law three years ago, because the law’s opponents have enlisted such indefensible tactics. And the horrible thing about it is, they might very well succeed.

Because the ACA bases the value of insurance subsidies on the cost of insurance purchased through an “exchange established by the state” its challengers claim the law doesn’t authorize subsidies for insurance purchased on federal exchanges. Though a more contextual reading of the law—as well as history, and common sense—belies this construction, a narrow debate over how to best interpret the statute wouldn’t be nearly as frustrating to the law's supporters.

But to win in court, conservatives couldn’t leave it at that. Because courts generally defer to the government’s interpretations of ambiguous statutes, the challengers needed to argue not only that they had the better read, but that theirs was the only reasonable interpretation of the law. To bolster that argument, they fabricated an ahistorical account of the law’s creation, in which Congress deliberately withheld subsidies from non-capitulating states. These two instrumental decisions explain the left’s astonishment at the fact that the challenge might succeed, and why, if it does, the left’s outrage will be irrepressible.

There’s an apparent contradiction between conservatives insisting they’ve arrived at the only plausible construction of such a vast statute, and their typical appeals to judicial humility. To claim that most of your peers don’t merely have the worse of two arguments, but are actually being unreasonable, is to assert, at best, that your opponents are caught in a spell of motivated reasoning, while you are not.

That makes it all the more dissonant when King backers occasionally congratulate the law’s supporters for presenting their arguments well. When Jonathan Adler, a King architect, praises Nicholas Bagley, a King opponent, as “among the most thoughtful commentators on legal issues arising under the PPACA,” he’s being charitable to someone who might as well be arguing that the moon is made of cheese.