When conservatives gathered at the American Enterprise Institute in late 2010 to devise legal strategies for destroying the Affordable Care Act, they found a weapon in the phrase “Exchange established by the State.”

These five words will be at issue on Wednesday in King v. Burwell, the Supreme Court case that will determine whether Obamacare subsidies continue flowing to citizens in 34 states that didn’t set up exchanges. But back then, the same lawyers who now support the King petitioners’ quest to eliminate those subsidies saw things differently. The power of the phrase as a device to undermine the ACA didn’t stem directly from the fact that subsidies might not be available everywhere, but from the idea that leveling such an immense threat at reluctant states and their citizens might be unconstitutionally coercive. One King architect, Case Western law professor Jonathan Adler, even argued, “Here…it is state citizens who lose a financial benefit if their state does not act. This structure could create potential coercion concerns.”

Four years ago, they hoped to use the phrase to persuade five conservative justices—and Justice Anthony Kennedy in particular—to throw out the whole law. Today, they want those same five justices to reanimate those "coercion concerns" and impose them on unwitting states.

By their own lights, though, Kennedy should be reluctant to treat states with such callous disregard. So to set his mind at ease, these Obamacare foes have recruited six conservative states to claim they refused to set up exchanges with eyes wide open, knowing full well that their constituents would be ineligible for valuable tax credits, and that the federal government would impose an unworkable regulatory scheme upon them, as a result.