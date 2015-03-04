Attempting to divine outcomes from Supreme Court oral arguments is a foolish endeavor. But in a promising sign for supporters of the Affordable Care Act, one of the Court’s conservative justices—Anthony Kennedy—traced a path along which he could find for the government in King v. Burwell, and uphold health insurance subsidies in 34 states.

“There’s something very powerful to the point that if your argument is accepted … [it's hard to see how] this is not coercion,” Kennedy said to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Michael Carvin. “Court and counsel for both sides should confront the proposition that your argument creates a serious constitutional question.”

Kennedy’s point was that reading the ACA to condition subsidies on states establishing their own exchanges, and to impose an unworkable regulatory framework—a insurance market “death spiral”—on states that do not comply, might be unconstitutional. He compared it to the idea of coercing states to build highways by threatening to impose a 35 mile per hour speed limit if they refuse. “We wouldn't allow that,” he said.

Kennedy didn't fully close the door on simply deeming the law unconstitutional once again, as he did in 2012. But In a later exchange with the government’s advocate, Solicitor General Don Verrilli, Kennedy suggested sua sponte that "if Petitioners' argument is correct, this is just not a rational choice for the States to make and that they're being coerced. And that you then have to invoke the standard of constitutional avoidance.”