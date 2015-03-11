It’s no coincidence these stars are British. It’s not that Brits age better than Americans, or even that the accent lends them more gravitas; it’s that the British entertainment industry is structured in a way that helps their careers to keep going, even after the wrinkles set in. “The American actor strives for celebrity; the British actor strives for authenticity,” Paul Booth, a DePaul University professor who studies popular culture, told me. That’s not to say that Brits are necessarily more talented than Americans, but they are believed to be more focused on acting as an artform, a trait that doesn’t fade with age.

The British also train to be more versatile, regularly performing in movies, television, radio, and theater, which gives them more room to maneuver as they grow older. That also means that there are more roles for older actors—for a smaller pool of people than in ultra-competitive Hollywood. In the U.K., older actors who find plum movie roles hard to come by can turn to the stage, where many Shakespeare and Chekhov productions welcome them. British television, where older leads are a common sight, also provides a source of employment.

That’s not to say that Hollywood doesn’t have its own share of elderly actors who have successfully continued their careers after their peers have entered retirement. Jack Nicholson received an Oscar nomination for his performance in About Schmidt (2002), as did Bruce Dern for Nebraska (2013). Last year, Love is Strange, starring Alfred Molina and John Lithgow as an older gay couple, was an indie hit. But in recent years many of Hollywood’s attempts to muscle into this lucrative subgenre have fallen short, with movies like Red (2010), about a group of retired secret agents forced back into action; and Last Vegas (2013). While successful at the box office, these movies lack a key ingredient that makes their British counterparts so appealing. They are entirely based on the comedic value of watching older people engage in outlandishly unexpected activities like action-hero stunts and bachelor-party shenanigans.

There is some of this in the Marigold films. In the first Marigold Hotel, Norman (Ronald Pickup), the resident womanizer, is warned about the dangers of having sex at his age. “If she dies, she dies,” he replies with wicked determination. Dame Judi Dench downs gin and tonics, gets a job for the first time, and struggles to define her relationship with Bill Nighy—activities that feel more millennial than geriatric. But for all its zingy one-liners and slapstick situations, the film deals with real issues—the loss of a spouse, the emotional rollercoaster of a bad marriage, racism, coming out at long last, and the grief of losing a lifelong friend. These movies are funny and fantastical, but also grounded in the belief that the lives of elderly, and the issues they face, are just as valuable and interesting as the stories of the young. In a culture that valorizes youth, these depictions play a valuable role in diversifying our cultural landscape.