Oklahoma was the site of one of the most heinous acts of racism in American history. I’m not referring to a video of Sigma Alpha Epsilon brothers from the University of Oklahoma singing about why, though they might “hang from a tree,” “there will never be a nigger in SAE.” I’m talking about what happened in the Greenwood section of Tulsa in 1921, recapped on its 90th anniversary by the New York Times:

On May 31, 1921, hundreds of armed white men gathered outside the courthouse where the man was being held, and a group of armed black men arrived to prevent a lynching. A shot was fired. The black men fled to Greenwood, and the white men gave chase. The battle that ensued, enabled by the Tulsa police chief, who deputized hundreds of white men and commandeered gun shops to arm them, lasted through the night and well into the next day.

What those white men did was lay waste to the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, colloquially known at the time as “Negro Wall Street.” As many as 300 people were killed and more than 8,000 left homeless. About 40 blocks were annihilated. That included more than 1,200 homes, many of which were looted prior to their destruction. And guess who got blamed for this white violence?

A grand jury at the time blamed the black community for the riot. No one was convicted of participating in the riot; no one was compensated for lost property.

Greenwood was a different era, to be sure. Black people aren't being massacred by the state. But they are still being blamed for their own deaths at the hands of police, part of a broader American tradition of blaming black people for the violence, racism, and discrimination perpetuated against them. We received two more reminders of this tradition on Wednesday morning, with Senator John Cornyn’s blithe dismissal of President Barack Obama’s concerns about voter suppression and in an embarrassing episode on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" about the racist frat video.

"Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski reserved her outrage not for the two expelled students but Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame, who backed out of an encore performance at the fraternity chapter over his disgust at the video. “If you look at every single song, I guess you call these, that he’s written, it’s a bunch of garbage,” Brzezinski said. “It’s full of n-words, it’s full of f-words. It’s wrong. And he shouldn’t be disgusted with them, he should be disgusted with himself.” Co-host Joe Scarborough and The Weekly Standard’s Bill Kristol ignored that one of the expelled students wrote in his Tuesday apology that "Yes, the song was taught to us." They jumped in instead with fossilized arguments about hip-hop’s largely white audience learning racist terms not at home, but by listening to rap music.