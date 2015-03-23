The board didn’t say what it meant by “demeaning,” but comments from the NAACP, church officials, and elected representatives brought to bear Texas’ own dark past of racism and oppression. Faced with the board’s rejection, Sons of Confederate Veterans sued Texas in federal court. After a setback early in the litigation, the group eventually won before the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. In his decision, U.S. Circuit Judge Edward Prado wrote that Texas engaged in “impermissible viewpoint discrimination”—that is, it targeted the Veterans’ because of the symbol they asked the state to portray in the license plate, which the public found distasteful.

Pardo added this free-speech kicker: “We understand that some members of the public find the Confederate flag offensive. But that fact does not justify the board’s decision; this is exactly what the First Amendment was designed to protect against.”

Texas doesn’t see it that way. In its view, the Department of Motor Vehicles was entirely justified in denying the Veterans’ license-plate request under the notion of “government speech”—in other words, that the message on the plate is attributable to Texas, and that the First Amendment “allows a State to select the messages, symbols, and viewpoints that it is willing to publicly support.”

But Texas is mostly alone in its battle. In filings with the Supreme Court, a host of heavyweight organizations on the left and the right have thrown their support for the group’s free-speech claims, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the group that represented Hobby Lobby before the Supreme Court last year. Together, these unlikely allies hope to get across that a ruling for Texas might not only trump freedom of speech, but that it might do so at the expense of unpopular minorities or messages—be they religious minorities, pro-life advocates, or those without any beliefs.

The Supreme Court may be jumping into the fray because the law has been all over the place on license-plate controversies. Recently, North Carolina was chastised by a federal appeals court for approving a “Choose Life” license plate while denying a pro-choice plate. And a motorist who was denied a “COPSLIE” license plate convinced the New Hampshire Supreme Court that a state requirement of “good taste” in custom-made plates violated his First Amendment rights. But in Oklahoma, under a slightly different doctrine, a federal judge ruled that an image of a Native American holding a bow and arrow—standard on every plate—was not a religious message that compelled drivers to espouse a particular view.