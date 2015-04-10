Don't Expect Hillary Clinton to Stand Up to Wall Street

Clinton surely knows how she's perceived by the left, and over the past year she has made a concerted effort to strike a populist tone in public speeches. As Noam Scheiber pointed out in The New Republic in September, Clinton actually borrowed the title of Warren’s book, A Fighting Chance, in a speech. “I want every one of our children to feel that they are inheriting the best of America ... that this country is on your side,” Clinton said at the Democratic National Committee, “that this country will give you the fighting chance, the fair shot you deserve." The message also pervaded a heavily touted speech she gave to the New America Foundation in May 2014. “Instead of getting ahead, they’re finding it harder than ever to get their footing in our changing economy,” she said. “The dream of upward mobility that made this country a model for the world feels further and further out of reach, and many Americans understandably feel frustrated, even angry.”

There are hints that upward mobility will become a central part of Clinton's campaign. At the Center for American Progress in March, she cited the work of Harvard economist Raj Chetty on economic mobility. "How do we promote success and upward mobility?" she said. "It’s not only about average income, as important as that is. You can look at cities that on average have similar affluence, but people are trapped and not able to move up in one city, and are moving up in another." This is her way of reaching out to progressives without infuriating Wall Street donors.

But it probably won't work. The left doesn’t want their candidate to focus exclusively on mobility. They want one to focus on stagnant wages and breaking up the big banks. “Small pieces of progress are nice but what’s really needed is bold, systemic change so that the ‘Too Big to Fail’ banks that crashed the economy the first time can’t do it a second time,” Green said. For him and other progressives, that means Clinton needs to break away from the traditional Democratic position on the financial industry. “On Wall Street issues, one of the biggest things that matters is who she surrounds herself with. Does she hire a bunch of Wall Street executives and Robert Rubin types to advise and write her economic policy?” Green said. “Or does she have cutting edge, progressive thinkers who have been right all along, like Dean Baker or Robert Reich or Joseph Stiglitz?

“I would say there’s a special burden,” he added, “for Hillary Clinton to break out of that traditional orbit.”

So far, though, Clinton's emphasis on social mobility over higher taxes on the rich suggests that she doesn't intend to do so. There's no sign that she's willing to call for breaking up the largest banks, for instance. It's hard to even imagine her calling for the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall.

None of this is certain, of course. Clinton's campaign is just beginning, and she could shock the U.S. political world by swinging to the left. But that's exactly what it would be—a shock.