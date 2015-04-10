Don't Expect Hillary Clinton to Stand Up to Wall Street

The money didn’t stop flowing over the past few years either. Since Clinton left the State Department, she has earned millions of dollars in speaking fees at events across the country, including ones sponsored by Wall Street. In October 2013, for instance, Clinton gave two speeches at Goldman Sachs, which, if Goldman paid her customary speaking fee, netted her a cool $400,000.

Clinton surely knows how she's perceived by the left, and over the past year she has made a concerted effort to strike a populist tone in public speeches. As Noam Scheiber pointed out in The New Republic in September, Clinton actually borrowed the title of Warren’s book, A Fighting Chance, in a speech. “I want every one of our children to feel that they are inheriting the best of America ... that this country is on your side,” Clinton said at the Democratic National Committee, “that this country will give you the fighting chance, the fair shot you deserve." The message also pervaded a heavily touted speech she gave to the New America Foundation in May 2014. “Instead of getting ahead, they’re finding it harder than ever to get their footing in our changing economy,” she said. “The dream of upward mobility that made this country a model for the world feels further and further out of reach, and many Americans understandably feel frustrated, even angry.”

There are hints that upward mobility will become a central part of Clinton's campaign. At the Center for American Progress in March, she cited the work of Harvard economist Raj Chetty on economic mobility. "How do we promote success and upward mobility?" she said. "It’s not only about average income, as important as that is. You can look at cities that on average have similar affluence, but people are trapped and not able to move up in one city, and are moving up in another." This is her way of reaching out to progressives without infuriating Wall Street donors.