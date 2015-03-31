The Obama Administration has just made it official: The U.S. hopes to cut greenhouse gas pollution by 26-28 percent by 2025. The White House submitted its plan to the United Nations just before the informal Tuesday deadline, in a symbolic step meant to propel other countries to make similar commitments. So far, 34 countries—including Russia, Mexico, Switzerland, Norway, and some members of the European Union—have submitted formal pledges. At the end of the year, an international climate change conference will collect more than 100 pledges in an accord or treaty that will hopefully put the world on track to tackle global warming.

The international agreement in Paris faces immense challenges, however. Not everyone is so willing to tackle climate change around the world, and mixed messages from politicians at home are confusing to the international community. On the same day the administration submitted its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was out with his own message to world leaders. "Considering that two-thirds of the U.S. federal government hasn't even signed off on the Clean Power Plan and 13 states have already pledged to fight it, our international partners should proceed with caution before entering into a binding, unattainable deal," McConnell warned in an emailed statement.

A successful Paris deal rests in part on how well the White House can assure the rest of the world that the Obama administration can overcome political (conservative) intransigence. Congress won't work with Obama, so he's making it clear that he himself can put the country on track to meet its commitments. In the Paris pledge, the White House emphasized executive action as the key to achieving 26-28 percent pollution reductions.

On a call with reporters, White House senior advisor Brian Deese maintained that the target is both “ambitious and achievable within existing legal authority.” The five-page plan notes three times that the target can be achieved under laws already passed by Congress, like the Clean Air Act, the Energy Policy Act, and the Energy Independence and Security Act. The INDC also discusses what America has already done: power plant regulation, better fuel economy standards for vehicles, executive actions lowering methane from landfills and public lands, and emission reduction standards for other potent greenhouse gasses, like hydroflurocarbons.