A New York Restaurant Is Trying to Shame Home Cooks by Turning Food Scraps Into Fine Cuisine

The difference with wastED is that the menu tells the truth in the plainest terms. "Cured cuts of waste-fed pig" are served with "reject carrot mustard, off-grade sweet potatoes, melba toast from yesterday’s oatmeal." "Dry-aged beef ends broth" features "malt rootlets, mystery vegetables and peels" and "cow corn crackers."

As stunts go, this seems innocuous enough—admirable, even. At least it’s different than the usual sustainable-eating advice, which demands a level of organic-grocery bounty most people can’t access. That said, the stunt is begging to be privilege-checked. There’s something tone deaf about a restaurant telling rich people—including supermodels—that leftovers are a thing. GQ's Alan Richman, who nonetheless concluded that his experience was "convincingly instructional and absolutely joyful,” expressed such concerns in his review. He compared the concept to “an inhumane fashion trend of a decade ago called ‘homeless chic,’ whereby designers created pricy fashions for wealthy people that resembled what bag ladies wore on the street.”

But that doesn’t mean the food-scrap ethos itself should be dismissed. I'm less concerned about whether a celebrity chef like Dan Barber has properly reckoned with his own advantages and those of his clientele than about wastED's goal of raising awareness of food waste among home cooks.

In an interview with Epicurious' David Tamarkin, Barber provided home-cooking tips such as turning cauliflower cores and broccoli stems into a salad of sorts. “Barber's hope,” Tamarkin writes, “is that diners will take what they see and incorporate a less wasteful approach to their daily cooking and eating habits.” Goldfield refers to her own kale-stem guilt in her review (kale stems being, for some reason, the ultimate food-waste concern), while Pete Wells, in the New York Times, begins his review with a reflection on having composted ingredients that he now realizes he could have—you guessed it—turned into a salad.