Is Ted Cruz Writing the Script to His Own Obamacare Horror Story?

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is officially a presidential candidate, and his wife has taken unpaid leave from Goldman Sachs to help him run his campaign, which means her employer-sponsored family health plan will sit in abeyance and the Cruzes will enroll in insurance, like most members of Congress, through an Affordable Care Act exchange.

The development elicited predictable, but ill-conceived recriminations from critics when schadenfreude and a moment of reflection would have been more appropriate responses.

But there is something strange about Cruz’s decision to enroll in Obamacare, and we can deduce it from two things he told CNN when the news broke.

First he said: ”We'll be getting new health insurance, and we'll presumably do it through my job with the Senate, and so we'll be on the federal exchange with millions of others on the federal exchange.”