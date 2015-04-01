Is Ted Cruz Writing the Script to His Own Obamacare Horror Story?

These might sound like trivialities, verging on platitudes, but together they point to a puzzling decision. Cruz’s determination to sign up for Obamacare, and the way he’s choosing to do it, may be politically driven after all.

Cruz insisted multiple times that he and his family will be “on the federal exchange,” which suggests he’ll enroll on Healthcare.gov in Texas’ marketplace. But the new benefit system for members of Congress isn’t really optimized for Cruz to be on the federal exchange “like millions of others.” It’s set up for members to enroll through Washington, D.C.’s small group market. In fact, that’s the only way for members to avail themselves of their employer’s contribution to their premiums.

Like many Republicans, Cruz will decline that contribution. Indeed, when he says, “we should follow the letter of the law,” he’s referring to a common conservative claim that the ACA’s bill text doesn’t allow the federal government to subsidize member premiums at all. That probably explains why Cruz keeps referring to “the federal exchange” instead of D.C.’s Health Link.