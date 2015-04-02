Even Film Snobs Will Love 'Furious 7'

As every Marvel announcement or Star Wars trailer release shows, Hollywood has become defined not by fulfillment, but by anticipation. As Mark Harris put it at Grantland, “What the movie industry is about, in 2014, is creating a sense of anticipation in its target audience that is so heightened, so nurtured, and so constant that moviegoers are effectively distracted from how infrequently their expectations are actually satisfied. Movies are no longer about the thing; they’re about the next thing.” Fans come for the post-credits sequence as much as they do for the actual movie, and trailer releases are now major motion-picture events.

Franchise it may be, but The Fast and the Furious doesn’t care about all of that. Furious 7 picks up where Six left off, and also ties together loose ends from the third installment. After defeating the previous super-villain, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) are back in Los Angeles as free men. But the bliss is short-lived, thanks to one Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), hell-bent on avenging his brother. But the plot details are largely irrelevant in what is an unnecessarily complicated plot. What matters here are the thrills: Cars are driven off airplanes, a drone attacks the streets of Los Angeles, and Paul Walker leaps off a bus as it's falling off a cliff. In classic Furious spirit, just when you think it can’t get more ridiculous, it does. It’s all about instant gratification, the thrill of the chase and the exhilaration of speed. It doesn’t all have to make sense, or even conform to the laws of gravity; it’s just 134 minutes of pure adrenaline.

No one cares what’s going to happen in the next movie because they’re too caught up in what’s happening now—and besides, it doesn’t matter. Because what keeps the Furious movies together isn’t the plot, or even the characters (Tokyo Drift, the franchise’s third installment, had neither Vin Diesel nor Paul Walker). It’s a sense of camaraderie, the belief that friendship and a shared love of engines and wheels can mold people from all over the world into a family, reflected not just in Diesel’s many pronouncements about family, but also in the franchise’s cosmopolitan ethos. It’s a lovely idea, laughable perhaps, but appealing enough to have kept seven movies smashing through the box office every two years or so.