Great Chicago Ire

Tara Stamps, a rank-and-file member of the teachers union at the time, proved to be a fiery orator on the picket line and at huge demonstrations downtown. Her mother, the late Marion Stamps, was a bullhorn of a woman who operated a community center at Cabrini-Green, started an Afro-centric alternative school, and dragged her five daughters to every protest and meeting that she ended up throwing into chaos. Tara recalls standing atop the Illinois governor’s desk as a young girl, stomping on crackers. “We were direct action,” she laughed. At her middle school, she led other students on a boycott of the lousy cafeteria food. “I get my leadership philosophy from my mother," she said. "You sometimes have to say inflammatory things to shock people into paying attention to racist practices.” She saw the teachers’ fight as one of civil rights, involving access and Americanness. “If charter schools are our best hope, why aren’t they in white neighborhoods? I’m so tired of black folks being part of the white man’s experiment, I can’t see straight.”

When the strike ended, both sides claimed victory. The mayor got his longer school day. I happened to interview him a few months later, and in his typical sparring style he dismissed a question I asked because I’d referred to the strike as “controversial:” “I don’t buy your characterization,” he said. “You couldn’t take the longer school day away now. Try to take it away. Try. Try, Ben.” As for the teachers, they got a bump in pay. And while parents weren't happy to see their children out of school, the union had also demonstrated a strength and discipline that had long been absent from the labor movement. Many Chicagoans admired the union for standing up to the mayor. For sure the ire directed at Emanuel carried with it the accumulated frustration of the Daley years, during which the city center was polished into a gleaming gem and numerous public assets—parking meters, roadways, schools, public housing—were transferred into private hands. As approval for Emanuel declined, Lewis emerged as his foil. “Through the teachers strike,” Stamps said, “we saw that Karen wasn’t only intelligent, but had the chutzpah to advocate for poor and oppressed communities and to fight for the neighborhoods and the city that we deserve.”

Opposition to Emanuel coalesced the following spring. In May 2013, the mayor shuttered 50 public schools. Most of the schools had low enrollment and a history of lousy test scores. They were almost entirely in black and Latino neighborhoods: poor communities that had experienced huge population losses slowly over two or three decades as industry and jobs disappeared from the inner city, then with a rush after 2007 with the mortgage crisis erasing much of those areas' remaining wealth. From 2000 to 2010, Chicago’s black population plummeted by 181,000, a staggering 17 percent decline. These were also the neighborhoods being terrorized by a recent spike in homicides and shootings. (Stamps helped fight to keep open a targeted school near Cabrini-Green. People who actually knew the area warned that students from the shuttered school would have to travel across long-standing gang lines to attend their new “receiving” school. The school was among the few to win a reprieve.) If the mayor had announced a long-term strategy for how to redevelop, or maybe even how to sensibly shrink these battered areas, then that might have been acceptable. But the closures came from on high in one fell swoop, the largest mass shutdown of schools in the country’s history. For many of these communities, the schools felt like a last remaining anchor, and their closing was viewed as either an act of cruel indifference or possibly something more sinister. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, at least not all the way, but what’s going on is a form of ethnic cleansing,” Stamps said.