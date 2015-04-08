What Happened to the Weird 'Louie' of Last Season?

It was made-for-thinkpiece television, with C.K. diving right into the Problematic. In the second episode, Louie punched a skinny young model in the face. In the third, an overweight woman gave an impassioned—and, in my mind, condescending—speech about how hard it is to date as a fat girl. Then there was an attempted rape, or something that looked like it, including the unforgettable line, “You can’t even rape well.” By the end of the season, critics were asking if C.K. was trolling the Internet, or if “the Internet has a ‘Louie’ Problem.” Did the character have a problem with consent? Was the show condoning Louie’s actions?

While the show had been provocative before—the first season included an extended discourse on the word “faggot”—it relied on the audience to extend him the benefit of the doubt, and for the most part, we did. That’s Louie. He’s a good guy, he’s a single dad, he’s the self-aware white guy who “gets” race. We can trust him. C.K. had taken two years off to create the season, and he may not have realized the ways that the Internet of 2014 differed from the internet of 2012, how the economy of instant opinions had metastasized. The whole experience was troubling and thought-provoking and kind of exhausting.

Certainly C.K. seemed exhausted when he promised industry reporters in January that the upcoming episodes would be more “laugh-centric funny than season four.” The sign that we should expect something different of “Louie” this season comes within the first few minutes: a New York subway station, a slice of pizza, familiar jazz. The opening credits, which went missing last season, have returned. The show has gone back to something resembling an actual TV show— something simpler, more straightforwardly funny.