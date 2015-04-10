Why Are Female Journalists Burning Out? Here's a Theory.

The press release notes that “women started making gains in newsrooms about the time of the women’s movement and civil rights movements, which led to more ‘lifestyles’ and ‘features’ sections and eventually more equality in all news disciplines.” While “lifestyles” brings to mind fashion and recipe coverage, and “features” something similarly fluffy, woman-oriented journalism also encompasses feminist writing, often in the same newspaper sections or niche publications. And the issues Jamil Smith laid out in his New Republic story on race beats are also applicable to gender beats. Identity-based assignments (often self-assignments) are on the one hand necessary for ensuring coverage of otherwise-ignored issues, but on the other, can end up cordoning off journalists who are Other in some way into not just a limited set of topics but ones extra-likely to take an emotional toll. Smith notes Cord Jefferson’s “exhaustion as a black journalist writing stories of black politics and struggle in America.” In a Medium essay that Smith cites, Jefferson laments the “hostility directed at writers who cover minority beats in America.”

It’s not just that the material itself is upsetting in a personal way. It’s also that if people associate you with a certain activist cause—like gender or race equality—you end up on hate groups’ email and Twitter lists as someone to harass. Just ask Amanda Hess.

That toll only becomes greater once the journalist is expected to incorporate herself into the story. In a Washington Post piece from August I keep linking to for a reason, Alyssa Rosenberg used the term “burnout” to describe the cycle of feminist writers producing confessional content, getting trolled, opting out of this ostensibly empowering (but maybe not really?) line of work, and getting replaced by a new set of confessional-content providers. It’s one thing to be on the reproductive-rights beat and another to realize—through implicit or explicit editorial instructions—that your own uterus has to be alluded to in one way or another. If what you’re covering relates to your identity, why not take that one step further? Why not include a mention of your own private life or that of your kids, as it pertains to the matter at hand?