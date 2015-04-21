Why Do We Love Batman But Hate Superman?

So why does everyone love Batman and hate Superman? There's no great mystery about it.

Superman is boring and irritating precisely because he's all-powerful. Miller states this clearly in The Dark Knight Returns. When Batman is punching Superman, he thinks to himself, "still talking … keep talking Clark. You've always known just what to say. 'Yes' … you always say yes … to anyone with a badge … or a flag." Superman is so overwhelming, he's the structure of power itself. As such, all his power ends up symbolizing not virile resistance but servility to the bureaucratic status quo. Superman is a "false god," as the graffito in the Batman v. Superman trailer declares—which is to say, he's false precisely because he's a God.

Everyone loves Batman, meanwhile, because American pop culture's archetypal hero is, in fact, the flawed and gritty antihero—a lone badass fighting the forces of injustice and corruption against impossible odds. Batman is a scourge of the underworld, skulking just outside the law, his fists clenched in anger. But Superman? He's so super that there's nothing exceptional about him. Instead he looks like The Man, the avatar of a staid unjust system.