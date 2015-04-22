Why Are Climate Change Docs So Boring? Because It Works.

On the other hand, “Under the Dome,” an antiseptic, lecture-style documentary on air pollution in China, racked up more than 20 million views on a popular Chinese video-sharing site within a matter of days in late February before being shut down by the Chinese government. Guobin Yang, a professor of sociology and communication at the University of Pennsylvania who has studied online activism in China, attributes the documentary’s popularity to a mixture of luck, timing, and content. Aired while the Chinese National People’s Congress was in session, Yang said there was hope the documentary would spur legislative action. “For a number of years smog has been a major concern in China, and now you have this documentary film that really pulls things together and makes a powerful argument.”

Taken in aggregate, the success or failure of environmental films seems unpredictable, or counterintuitive, at least. But is success really due to chance? Or can these hits and misses tell us something about the ways we process one of the most pressing issues of our time? Let’s look back through recent enviro-cinematic history.

Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth (2006) has arguably had the biggest impact since Rachel Carson’s iconic novel Silent Spring. It won two Academy awards, earned $24 million at the U.S. box office (and $26 million abroad), and is today the tenth-largest grossing documentary in the United States (albeit, after documentaries on Justin Beiber, Katy Perry, and One Direction). It has even been adapted by the National Wildlife Federation to fit into high school curriculums.