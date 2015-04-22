Why Are Climate Change Docs So Boring? Because It Works.

When The Day After Tomorrow hit box offices, it raked in $186,740,799 in the United States and $357,531,603 abroad. And a 2004 Yale study found that the film raised moviegoers levels of concern about global warming; changed how they thought about climate change; and made people more likely to take environmentally friendly actions, such as purchasing a more fuel-efficient car or volunteering with a global warming group.

Fortunately, there are simpler, less expensive ways to wrangle the public’s attention. Flo Stone, the founder of the D.C. Environmental Film Festival, told me that big doom and gloom films on climate change, such as The Day After Tomorrow, may in fact turn people off to the realities of climate change by making the situation seem overly bleak and hopeless. Stone believes that climate change films have to work within narrow bounds: They must not be preachy, but they must have urgency; they must present scientific fact, but they must draw on the audience’s emotions.

Stone finds that the most successful climate change films are like conduits. “People don’t want to be told what to think. They want to have the doors opened,” she said. Smaller narratives about the effects of climate change—rather than those that seek to tackle the whole issue—are more successful because they are more accessible: They are easier to relate to, and they present smaller ideas that can be easily Googled later. “I think that’s what excellent film does,” she said. “It focuses you so you’re on that track that has made an impression on you when you’re following that story.” In the 23 years the D.C. Film Festival has run, Stone said she has seen increasing numbers of people asking for information after viewing films.

Next month, Seeds of Time, a new documentary about climate change and the world’s dwindling crop diversity, comes out in select theaters. The film follows agriculturalist Cary Fowler’s attempt to bring food security to the attention of government leaders and the public as he builds the world’s first global seed vault—a James Bond–esque bunker entrenched in the permafrost of Svalbard, Norway.

The message of the film is simple: Our domestication of plants over the past thousands of years has drastically reduced the genetic diversity of our crops. In the U.S. alone, we have less than 7 percent of the vegetables we did a century ago. Combine this decreasing diversity with a growing population, new crop diseases, and planting seasons that are made more extreme and less predictable due to climate change and we could experience a future in which food is in shorter supply than ever before.

The film takes the viewer through the golden cornfields of the Midwest, the mountainous potato farms of indigenous Peruvians, and the icy Svalbard—all narrated by Fowler, who tells the story of how he went from Tennessee native to the leading pioneer for gene diversity. He talks about failed attempts to move legislators, his bouts with cancer, and his quest to save the world’s food system. Fowler, although an unassuming protagonist, is nonetheless a remarkable person.

It’s hard to gauge how well Seeds of Time will do on a national stage. In the film itself, Fowler is the first to admit that crop diversity isn’t exactly the sexiest of topics. However, that didn’t stop Al Gore’s in An Inconvenient Truth. And Seeds of Time certainly meets other criteria for successful climate change films: It presents a truth about our food system, has an engaging personal narrative, takes the view to beautiful places. But is this enough?

Perhaps the greatest weakness of the climate change narrative—the struggle to turn scientific facts and figures into a compelling story—is also its greatest strength. If you strip away the pesky political baggage, climate change is a blank slate on which filmmakers can layer stories of human struggle, victory, anguish, resilience.

There are signs that filmmakers are catching on to these possibilities. This year the D.C. Environmental Film Festival screened more than 160 films. Environmental film festivals are putting down roots around the world. Increasingly, the potential consequences of climate change are entering the peripheries of Hollywood. In Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar, a NASA pilot must traverse space and time to save a drought-stricken, dust-covered Earth; in Snowpiercer, the planet’s last humans duke it out on a never-ending, hellish train ride after a failed climate change experiment turns the world into an ice cube. There have even been whispers of “cli-fi,” or climate change fiction, as a new literary and film genre. Maybe it’s a good thing that we haven’t routinized how we tell the story of climate change. Without a set method for success, filmmakers are forced to dig deeper into a topic that desperately needs exploring.