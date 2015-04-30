It’s this gap in Bathsheba’s overall competence that constitutes the central tension of the film. Plenty of smart women from film and literature make poor decisions in their love life (Isabel Archer, Dorothea Brooke, to name just a few of Bathsheba’s rough contemporaries), and the exploration of this tension between brilliance of the mind and fickleness of the heart has yielded plenty of believable and compelling storylines. But this film seems so zoomed in on this disjunction in her character that there’s little room for anything else. It lavishes attention on her ability to hold her own in a male world: how she’s not afraid of working alongside the men, how she craftily handles price negotiations at market, and how she stares down a threatening employee. But it also underlines how easily she is seduced and how poor her decisions are.

Ultimately, this split puts too much weight on Bathsheba’s independence. Yes, she’s a proto-feminist of an entrepreneurial stripe, but she’s also deeply embedded within a world that deems women inferior to men. Early on in the story, Bathsheba tells Gabriel, “I don’t want a husband. And if I ever were to marry, I’d want someone to tame me.” Hardy’s novel is not about a strong, independent woman succeeding in a male world; it’s an examination of the type of man it takes to tame a woman like her. “When a strong woman recklessly throws away her strength, she is worse than a weak woman who has never had any strength to throw away,” wrote Hardy, but that isn’t a characterization of womanhood that would appeal to modern audiences and certainly not the story these filmmakers wanted to tell.

In trying to make Bathsheba a modern feminist, Madding Crowd sacrifices the cohesion of the story and loses the suspense and drama that make the novel so gripping. Bathsheba is a fascinatingly complex character, but instead of airing her contradictions, the filmmakers only want her to be strong. No matter how bad it gets, she always seems in control. But if she’s in control, what’s really at stake?