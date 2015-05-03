Donning a red Bloods flag under his cap, Littlejohn and other self-identified gang members had joined Heber and a local imam on Wednesday afternoon at the Mondawmin Mall, where Monday’s unrest had broken out shortly after school had gotten out. It was the first day of school since Monday night’s riots, and they wanted to make sure that students got home without incident. Riot police had lined up across the entire parking lot across from the bus stop, holding their shields up while armored trucks waited behind them. But Heber and his group soon convinced them to back down from their intimidating posture; not long afterwards, state troopers were resting on the grounds on the mall, some using their riot shields as back rests.

“At the end of the day, we don’t need police to protect our community, because we’re going to protect our community ourselves,” said Littlejohn, standing near the bus stop as his crew members were telling students to get on home. After the crowds of kids had thinned out, dozens of gang members posed for a group photo, first throwing up their respective gang signs, then all raising a single fist together in the air.

“Unify or die!” one of them shouted. “Unify or die!”

In some ways, it’s a return to the historical roots of black street gangs themselves: In the mid-20th century, black street gangs emerged as Southern blacks migrated north en masse. “White male youth groups formed and violently resisted racial integration of neighborhoods, which led to Black brotherhoods evolving into social protection groups,” writes sociologist Stephen R. Cureton of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. In the late 1960s, the Crips emerged in Los Angeles after the FBI and police teamed up to arrest and imprison the Black Panther Party’s leadership. Though their focus ultimately shifted to drug-dealing and gun sales, “the Crips were originally organized to be a community help association and were even endorsed by the mayor as Community Reform Inter-Party Service,” writes Cureton. That’s what Littlejohn and his crew say they want, too: to help build a boxing arena in the neighborhood; to keep working with local churches; to mentor kids to keep them from following the same path. “Basically at the end of the day, the violence comes from us—it comes from rival gangs and things like that,” said Littlejohn.

After criminal charges were filed against six police officers in Gray’s death on Friday, gang members were among those celebrating in the streets, crowding around TV cameras with blue, red, and black bandanas tied together as the crowd cheered. Littlejohn was heartened, but says it’s hardly enough. “Justice is served, but it’s not enough justice. There are still a lot of cases outside Baltimore between police and black men that are not solved,” he said on Saturday, hours after he had taking the stage at a huge rally at City Hall.

As the sun went down, they marched back to the burned CVS that’s become the epicenter of Baltimore’s Freddie Gray protests. Crips, Bloods, and Black Guerillas gathered to hang out on the stoops, sharing drinks as the sun went down and the march turned into a veritable block party. “We got kids, we got families, we got schools, we got jobs—this is just a lifestyle we chose,” said Littlejohn, who joined the Bloods when he was 13 years old because “they was my family.”

“I've never been in jail,” he added, giving a fellow Bloods some money to buy a drink.

“For real?” his friend Dominic interjects. “I’ve known him since I was a little kid, and I ain’t know that.”

“Never smoked weed, never been locked up, finished high school, did three years of college,” said Littlejohn, who now works as a welder. Danny Stewart, 32, another Blood, feels similarly angry about the assumption that they “are automatically out there killing people, trying to hurt people” because of their gang colors and tattoos. Stewart has the phone number of a community organizer who wants them to counsel men who are currently in prison serving life sentences, he explained.

But the truce wouldn’t mean nearly as much if Baltimore’s gangs were always so peaceful and civically minded. Daniel Webster, a youth violence expert at Johns Hopkins University, believes that the gangs’ self-declared commitment to peace should be taken seriously. “I would like to give them the benefit of the doubt— let’s give them a chance to demonstrate that,” he said. But he also believes it’s not simply altruism that’s motivating them: Rampant violence and chaos are also bad for those involved in the drug trade. “If some of them are selling drugs, their clientele has to meet them or make a connection, maybe they don’t want to go in areas that are in flames or highly violent,” said Webster.

That said, it’s also a mistake to think of Baltimore’s gangs as tightly organized crime syndicates akin to the Mafia. While some affiliated with gangs commit violent crimes and are involved in the drug trade, such criminal acts are not necessarily gang-motivated. The tensions between members tend to be more personal, motivated by old rivalries, fights over women. “The Crips and Bloods—red fights red, blue fights blue, they fight each other,” said Aqeela Sherrills, a former Crip who helped broker a historic 1992 truce between Crips and Bloods in Los Angeles.

Gang-related homicides fell after the 1992 truce, but Sherrills stresses that such breakthroughs need outside reinforcement to succeed. “There are a lot of things that can derail it—it’s fragile,” he said. He notes that L.A. officials and law enforcement were active in partnering with gang members to move forward (though the billion-dollar investment project intended to transform South L.A. has fallen short of expectations). Webster agrees: “In terms of sustainability, everybody’s responsible for their own behavior. What I will look to is, are people actually going to extend them some opportunities to become fully engaged in society in positive ways?”

Pastor Brown believes the gangs' alliance can hold so long as everyone remains focused. “Racism, white supremacy, lack of police accountability, political corruption—as long as we can continue to see that enemy, we’re alright,” he said. “When you lose sight of who your enemy is, you’ll lash out and kill your brother, your sister.”

Gang members themselves still feeling bullish about their newfound alliance, describing the truce in high-flying terms. “It’s not going to be no two-month truce—this is from now on,” said Stewart, wearing red shorts and a “Save Black Boys” t-shirt to Saturday’s protests. The rival gangs are working out a new leadership structure to make decisions going forward, he explained: “Everybody has an opinion, and everybody has a right to say what they want—we’re going to do a vote on it, like a Supreme Court justice-type thing.”

A young kid in the crowd came up to Stewart as we were talking. He pointed to the red bandana tied around his neck.

“Where’d you get that?” asked the kid.

“It’s my flag, homie,” Stewart said.

“Oh—I thought they were giving them out," said the kid, glancing around at the men decked out in their colors.

“You don’t want to wear this anyway,” Stewart added quietly as the boy walked off to join the crowd.