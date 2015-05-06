That's Ponnuru and Levin's article in a nutshell: a litany of Reformocon ideas that the GOP "could" adopt, but many of which will be ignored, if not outright opposed, by a party that remains straightjacketed by extreme conservatism. The authors themselves seem to recognize this:

For all the constraints under which the report suggests the Democrats are laboring, this agenda could nonetheless trump a particular kind of conservative platform. The last two Republican presidential campaigns were fairly light on policy ideas, and the overall message they conveyed to voters was that all would be well if the federal government restrained spending, liberated entrepreneurs from regulation, and cut taxes, especially on businesses. (In 2012, repealing Obamacare and replacing it with something or other was added to the list.)

The 2016 Democrat agenda may not have one Big Idea, a silver bullet for the nation's economic and social woes, but their most recent Big Idea—as the above passage explicitly acknowledges—became law: the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, three years removed from President Barack Obama's reelection, the Republican Party's one Big Idea remains the same: to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And that alone overshadows all of the ideas on the right—smart or dumb, reformist or conservative, realistic or pie-in-the-sky—for addressing income inequality and helping the middle class. Merely saving Obamacare will do more for those Americans than anything and everything you'll find in the Republican Party platform.

When Democrats lost in a Republican wave in last November's midterms, liberals let off a primal scream about the party’s agenda. “The Democrats’ failure isn’t just the result of Republican negativity,” Harold Myerson wrote at the American Prospect. “It’s also intellectual and ideological. What, besides raising the minimum wage, do the Democrats propose to do about the shift in income from wages to profits, from labor to capital, from the 99 percent to the 1 percent?”

Myerson is right that the Democrats, including liberal heartthrob Elizabeth Warren, don't have all the answers. But the CAP report shows that the left is not bereft of ideas to address rising income inequality, which include raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing paid sick leave and vacation time, and expanding the EITC. The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute projects that raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2020, which Senator Patty Murray and Representative Bobby Scott proposed last week (and Obama supports), would boost the wages of 31 million Americans, more than a quarter of the workforce. President Barack Obama has included many of those policies in his “middle class economics” agenda, even though some are more likely to help the poor. But the CAP report does include distinctly middle-class proposals such as universal pre-k, principal reduction for underwater homeowners, and income-based repayment to make it easier for college graduates to pay back their student loans.

To Ponnuru and Levin, these ideas comprise a stale agenda, one that recycles old ideas for new problems. Clintonian economics are ill-suited for twenty-first-century America, they argue: