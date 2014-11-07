More than 48 hours have passed since Republicans routed Democrats in the midterms and political professionals are trying to unearth why that happened. Was it Obama? The midterm electorate, the sixth year curse and extremely unfriendly geography? Or do Democrats have a fundamental problem with their agenda? There’s no single answer, obviously. But Tuesday’s events should scare the Democratic Party that its problems might run deeper than which states had elections or the quality of its candidates.

That’s because Democrats didn’t just lose in a bunch of Senate races. They also lost gubernatorial battles in Maryland, Massachusetts and Illinois—three solidly Democratic states. In Maine, they were unable to defeat Republican Governor Paul LePage, who has denounced the safety net and refused to expand Medicaid. The Democratic governor in Vermont couldn’t even crack 50 percent and will now be chosen by the legislature, as per Vermont law. In another three states where Democrats are typically competitive—Florida, Michigan, and Wisconsin—Democrats failed to knock off governors Rick Scott, Rick Snyder, and Scott Walker. You can attribute some of these losses to idiosyncratic factors; my colleague Alec MacGillis makes a good case, for example, that Maryland Democrat Anthony Brown was just a lousy nominee for governor. But with so many losses, over such a broad swath of states, voters may be sending a different, more powerful message to Democrats: Government isn’t working and we’re fed up with it.

If that’s the case, the Democratic Party should be very concerned. Liberalism’s success depends on the public’s confidence that the government is a force for good. People will tolerate higher taxes and larger government programs as long as they believe the programs work and might, at some point, benefit them personally. They don’t believe these things right now. And their faith just keeps eroding, for reasons both inside and outside of Obama’s control. In 2008 and 2009, Americans saw the government spend trillions of dollars to prop up banks and boost the economy. Six years later, median household income is still 5 percent below its 2008 levels. Last year, Americans watched the Obama Administration launch the Affordable Care Act—and saw not improved economic security, but policy cancellations and a bungled website. The fact that Obama’s approval rating is stuck in the low 40s is not surprising.

Obama’s record deserves better than that, given what he’s achieved and the political opposition he’s had to overcome. One problem is that his greatest achievements consist of disasters prevented—improvements that, however real, are hard for most people to see. The Recovery Act prevented a second Great Depression. The Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law is designed to help avoid future crises. Even Obamacare, by far Obama’s most visible legislative achievement, does not affect the vast majority of the population directly, except to provide a safety net for people who might lose their insurance. Americans benefit from these changes, enormously in some cases. But they don’t feel it in their daily lives.