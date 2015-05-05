Washington knows all too well what it feels like for authority figures to insist that facts are figments of her imagination. She has more of an emotional stake than most in the outcome of this case. Her younger brother, Eugene (nicknamed “Junior”), was 18 when he was killed by a Baltimore City officer in 2000 under circumstances that remain questionable to this day.

Only one account of Junior's death was published: the officer's. The Baltimore Sun reported that Officer John Pizzurro chased Junior down an alley at 2 a.m., claiming he fit the description of a robbery suspect and that he had no choice but to shoot because Junior "wouldn't drop his weapon."

But Nikia claimed that there was no chase: Junior was already in the alley, relieving himself after departing a Memorial Day cookout. "The weapon he had in his hand was his penis," Washington said. Junior was shot four times in the chest and two times in the head. When asked to identify her attacker, the woman Officer Pizzurro suspected Junior of robbing said that it wasn't him. Officer Pizzurro, who was just a three-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department at the time of the incident, was subsequently allowed to retire early. "I never thought about anything happening to the officer, honestly,” Washington told me. “I just wanted answers and for someone to admit responsibility. We never got that."

The Washington family challenged the officer's version of events, but received little support from the police department. "We waited for answers and actions and never got them. They swept this incident under the table so quickly and stopped answering our calls."

For the Washingtons and countless others in Baltimore City with similar police stories, Mosby's press conference had heightened significance.

Washington says she didn't learn to distrust Baltimore City police until Junior was killed, and that a conviction for any of the officers charged with illegally arresting Gray would provide a small sense of vicarious closure. "Justice for Freddie Gray would be justice for my brother," she said.

Evans believes that even if Mosby’s office doesn’t get a conviction in the Gray case, she’s pleased with the message being sent to the entire Baltimore City Police Department right now: Human lives are valuable, regardless of criminal history or personal background. “This has to be a long-term partnership [between local government] and the black communities they serve,” she said. “Police should have to do community service in the areas they police to foster greater understanding and sensitivity.”

She says the case has made her even more committed to talking about and pursuing solutions in Baltimore City. “There’s been a disconnect between people who get out of impoverished communities and those who are still there,” she told me, noting that she recently purchased a house in suburban Baltimore County, but returns to the city where she was raised every other weekend. “Everybody else in my family still lives there.” She is hoping Mosby's pursuit of justice and accountability serves as a reminder to others who’ve placed distance between themselves and the harsher circumstances their loved ones and friends in the city continue to face: “We have to stay connected.”

Horns honked at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues for hours following Mosby’s press conference. Spontaneous dance parties erupted on countless city streets. Cheering over the faintest possibility of justice, however each resident defined it, wore on until well after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew, since lifted. Baltimore City residents know that indictments won’t be easy, let alone even a single conviction. Months from now, Mosby’s long list of charges for each officer may seem like nothing more than a symbolic gesture. But, even after a weekend’s distance, the people of Baltimore are allowing themselves the luxury of hope. This kind of hope is never premature.