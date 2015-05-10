To court mainstream support, the far right has cleverly repackaged its disdain for immigrants and religious minorities as a defense of liberal values like gender equality and freedom of speech.... [M]ost of the same people who attack Muslims on the grounds that they are unwilling to accept liberal values are themselves unwilling to accept that most basic of liberal credos—that somebody should be able to become a full member of the nation irrespective of his skin color or his creed.



Later that month, the New York Times ran an op-ed by the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, which demonstrated that even if Charlie Hebdo doesn’t like the National Front, the National Front is happy to come to its defense. The Times followed up in February with a long magazine piece on the far-right party’s role in France following the attacks. In it, Susan Dominus carefully laid out the ways the party both claims to support secularism and race-blind politics while actually promoting a white, culturally Catholic France. She noted that the far-right’s approach to secularism is to some extent shared across the political spectrum:

Citizenship in France is supposed to confer complete equality, but the National Front, and many French all over the political spectrum, believe that privilege comes with the expectation of strict assimilation — no head scarves in school, no race-based interest groups, no questioning of the baby Jesus in the galette, no balking at the school’s lunch of roast pork. When it comes to laïcité, the differences between those on the left, the right and the far right are sometimes most apparent in the varying hostility with which they deliver remarkably similar views.

In a Times op-ed, Andrew Solomon and Suzanne Nossel—the PEN American Center's president and executive director, respectively—acknowledged anti-Muslim bigotry in France, but seemed to think it could be kept separate from the issue at hand: “The distressing absence of broad respect toward Muslims in France does not undercut Charlie Hebdo’s bravery in defending the right to be disrespectful.” Along those lines, Katha Pollitt argued in The Nation that “Charlie doesn’t mock Muslim people—the shopkeeper who runs the corner store, the woman working in a call center, the boys hanging out in the street. It mocks fundamentalism—the narrow, bigoted, superstitious version of Islam that lies behind actually rather a lot of violence against writers.” In the New Yorker, Adam Gopnik made a similar point when distinguishing between Charlie Hebdo cartoons and anti-Semitic ones: “‘Your religion is ridiculous’ is as different a message as can be from ‘You are a degenerated race, you want to rape our daughters and steal our goods, and we will do away with you.’ An insult to an ideology is not the same as a threat made to a people.”

But can one make such a neat divide? Perhaps it’s not just lefty hypersensitivity and “feelings” empathy in America that makes even an expert like Arthur Goldhammer question whether the cartoons, in their mockery of fundamentalist Islam, were actually making life better for French Muslims. From Voltaire on, French anti-Jewish bigotry has long been an impossible-to-disentangle mix of religious, “racial,” and cultural hatred. The January attack on a Paris kosher supermarket has been generally understood—and rightly so—as anti-Semitic violence, not just an attack on those who choose to keep kosher. Religious institutions and pious individuals spread values different from—and, at times, strongly opposed to—those of the secular West, but they also serve as stand-ins for the broader ethnic and cultural groups of which they are a part. This doesn’t mean minority religions can’t be criticized for excesses. What it does mean is that such criticism can very well end up insulting moderate and secular members of the group in question.

But it’s not just the far-right and its thinly veiled racism-as-secularism that might serve as a warning to those who nobly refuse to add any caveats to "Je suis Charlie." As the Times’s Alissa J. Rubinjust reported, France is taking some extreme-sounding measures in its own new War on Terror:

At a moment when American lawmakers are reconsidering the broad surveillance powers assumed by the government after Sept. 11, the lower house of the French Parliament took a long stride in the opposite direction Tuesday, overwhelmingly approving a bill that could give the authorities their most intrusive domestic spying abilities ever, with almost no judicial oversight.

Rubin notes that Charlie Hebdo’s editor disapproves of the bill. But "Je suis Charlie"has long since taken on a life of its own.