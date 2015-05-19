Unlike Madam Mim, though, the murderous shapeshifter usually creates her pretty face in secret, based on real women who've been certified attractive. In 2002's Men in Black II, we meet Serleena, an evil alien whose natural body is a mass of tentacles but can take whatever form she chooses. We first see her as an eel-like bug pod that stops slithering over the ground when she comes across a magazine. Wind flips open the pages to reveal a Victoria’s Secret ad, and, apparently inspired, Serleena morphs into Lara Flynn Boyle wearing black underwear.

It seems filmmakers think the Victoria's Secret catalog is as significant to women as it is to preteen boys. A bad guy, presumably a rapist, holds a knife to her throat, licks her, and pulls her into the bushes to assault her. Instead, she eats him and emerges with her stomach distended like Homer Simpson's. When Serleena compares her bloated body to the one in the magazine, she isn't pleased. In what was probably intended as a good-natured bulimia joke, she vomits up the rapist’s boots and, with a satisfied smile, her tummy is flat again.

Princess Mombi doesn't copy abs. She steals faces. In Return to Oz, the 1985 Wizard of Oz sequel, Mombi demonstrates her unusual beauty regimen to a terrified Dorothy. Her huge mirrored room is filled with female heads in little glass closets. Mombi can screw any of these heads onto her own body but keep her own consciousness. Mombi's original old head is hidden behind an opaque door. Even a woman who's proud to display decapitated undead heads is ashamed of her wrinkles. It's a truly disturbing portrayal of what happens when a female is corrupted by power.

Sometimes the message presents itself as empowering—that women shouldn't do too much stuff to their faces, because it's what's on the inside that really counts. But the hidden meaning is that women shouldn't compromise an accurate analysis of their genetic desirability. Take Mystique. Naturally blue and scaly, she's a mutant who can morph into any body she sees. In X-Men: First Class—a 2011 sequel in a comic book franchise explicitly concerned with concealing and revealing mutations in DNA—Mystique spends her early days at mutant school using the form we know as Jennifer Lawrence.

But this ruse is dangerous. While Mystique does bench presses, the future Magneto uses his powers to suspend the weights in the air and warns, “If you're using half your concentration to look normal, then you're only half paying attention to whatever else you're doing.” He lets the barbell fall toward her face. “Just pointing out something that could save your life. ... You want society to accept you, but you can't even accept yourself.” Even mutants mansplain.

In last year's Under the Skin, an alien cloaks itself in the skin of Scarlett Johansson. She seduces and eats men, yet this film gives the alien sex murderer a degree of humanity. When she's not trapping people in a weird black pool and consuming their insides, she wanders around Scotland and doesn't quite understand why the Johansson exterior causes such strange behavior in male humans.

Finally, a movie gets something right about what it's like to have a female body. This is basically what puberty feels like: a weird thing that's happening to you, not a cruel trick you're playing on the men of the world.