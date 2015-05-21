The force that determines the emphasis of cultural coverage isn't just popularity. Romance novels are an enormous industry, and the “Big Bang Theory” dwarfs the ratings of an obsessively covered series like “Mad Men,” which was never exactly a ratings blockbuster. But as Todd VanDerWerff writes at Vox, people publish so many posts about “Mad Men”because “you keep clicking.” Critics, and their media outlets, deliver what the audience wants. That’s a marketing imperative, and a multi-pronged one. Criticism of “Mad Men” serves to validate and promote the show. At the same time, the show “Mad Men” validates and drives readers to the media outlets that cover it.

Commercial art and commercial criticism form a perfect circle of niche attention and promotion. The fact that that niche is considered “mainstream” just serves to neatly erase the choices being made. People are used to thinking of sci-fi fandom, or romance fandom, as a particular audience and market, focused on a particular genre. But mainstream obsessions like “Mad Men” or “Game of Thrones” are seen as the important thing that needs to be covered, not for the particular group interested in “Mad Men” or “Game of Thrones,” but for the general interest of the general reader. The mainstream sees itself as covering the news that matters rather than functioning as part of a particular market. Which is perhaps why The Mary Sue, avowedly a fan site, is able to break out of the cycle and make a critical decision to dump a show they don’t want to support, while Rosenberg, at the mainstream Washington Post, is less able to see the way that marketing and criticism are, in our current moment, inseparable.

If readers are interested in “Game of Thrones,” they can’t blame content providers for serving up analyses of the series. But critics and editors also have a duty to break free of the marketing-criticism feedback loop. It’s the job of the critic not just to weigh in on the latest mega-marketed legacy property (Age of Ultron —could have been worse!) but to ferret out what’s worth paying attention to and what isn’t.

This is especially the case because mainstream tastes can effectively end up validating and catering to the preferences of the same people whose preferences are always validated and catered to: white men. Perhaps we need more critics like Monica Byrne, who told an editor recently:

Boyhood or the new Avengers movie? I could give a shit. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night or Crumbs? Yes, please. And it’s not even that I’m actively boycotting the former. I just don’t care. They coast on the assumption that these are stories that matter to everyone; they don’t. I think it’s important to say that, repeatedly, out loud, and point to alternatives, until the alternatives become a new mainstream that reflects the actual world.

The editor in question works at Wired, where Byrne says she had been offered a column. She saw it as a chance to highlight lesser-known works, especially by women and minority creators. But when she started pitching stories about Nnedi Okorafor’s "Book of the Phoenix" or Priyanka Chopra’s move from Bollywood to the U.S. film "Quantico," she says the column offer mysteriously evaporated. Then, she claims, the editor stopped returning emails. Maybe everyone at Wired just got really busy. Who knows? But the upshot is, Wired hasn’t covered Nnedi Okorafor’s new book, and is instead obsessively recapping “Game of Thrones,” like everyone else in mainstream web journalism.