The largest privately owned U.S. coal company warned in 2012 that if President Barack Obama won reelection, "There will be additional layoffs, not only at Murray Energy, but also throughout the United States coal industry due to Mr. Obama's 'War on Coal' and the destruction that it has caused.” For the coal industry, the next election is just as pivotal, since the winner will determine the future of Obama’s climate agenda and the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations. Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy and a GOP donor, is back in the news, laying off 1,800 more workers and blaming Obama for it.

In 2012 and 2014, Democrats played defense against Republicans' "War on Coal" attacks. That didn't work. So in 2016, likely Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton should simply embrace it: Yes, the party is waging a war on coal.

That would require embellishing Democrats' role in coal's decline. As Politico's Michael Grunwald writes, Obama really should get less credit, and blame, for coal plant closures and worker layoffs. Coal's true adversary is Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, which has "helped retire more than one third of America’s coal plants since its launch in 2010, one dull hearing at a time. With a vast war chest donated by Michael Bloomberg, unlikely allies from the business world, and a strategy that relies more on economics than ecology, its team of nearly 200 litigators and organizers has won battles in the Midwestern and Appalachian coal belts, in the reddest of red states, in almost every state that burns coal."

The campaign's success is partly due to savvy organizing, but environmentalists have also made persuasive economic arguments for shifting from coal. While federal regulations impact the standards new coal plants must meet and what kind of upgrades old plants must make, they don't specify who bears the cost of installing coal scrubbers and pollution controls. Utilities try to pass off the cost to the consumer, and the Sierra Club has been succesful in exploiting this: There are cheaper energy sources today than coal, so they've convinced businesses like WalMart and officials in red states like Oklahoma to back natural gas and wind rather than face a rate hike.