Rick Perry Isn't Telling You the Real Reason Texas Cut Carbon Pollution

Rick Perry will become the tenth Republican to officially join the 2016 presidential race and his environmental policies (or lack thereof) should already sound familiar. Like most of the field, Perry doesn’t accept that climate change is manmade, and he likes to remind conservative voters about this when he has the opportunity. Last year, Perry said, “I don’t believe that we have the settled science by any sense of the imagination” on climate change, calling it a “disservice” to label carbon dioxide as a pollutant. “I’m not a scientist,” Perry has also reminded us.

And yet, Perry is an interesting candidate to watch because of how he’s tried to manage a clear conflict facing the Republican Party on environmental problems.

Perry has pointed out more than a few times how Texas cut air and climate pollution in his three terms as governor. In one mixed answer to a question on climate change at a conservative conference this year, he said, “Our carbon dioxide levels were down, whether you believe in this whole climate change concept or not.”

It’s true: Carbon pollution fell in Texas about 5 percent between 2000 and 2012. The emissions that are precursors for smog—sulfur, nitrogen, and ozone—were down by 50 percent, 62 percent, and 23 percent, respectively. However, little of this was Perry’s doing. The drops generally followed national trends, which were likely a result of Environmental Protection Agency regulations, federal clean energy incentives, and an economic slowdown.