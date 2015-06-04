Rick Perry Isn't Telling You the Real Reason Texas Cut Carbon Pollution

Perry has pointed out more than a few times how Texas cut air and climate pollution in his three terms as governor. In one mixed answer to a question on climate change at a conservative conference this year, he said, “Our carbon dioxide levels were down, whether you believe in this whole climate change concept or not.”

It’s true: Carbon pollution fell in Texas about 5 percent between 2000 and 2012. The emissions that are precursors for smog—sulfur, nitrogen, and ozone—were down by 50 percent, 62 percent, and 23 percent, respectively. However, little of this was Perry’s doing. The drops generally followed national trends, which were likely a result of Environmental Protection Agency regulations, federal clean energy incentives, and an economic slowdown.

If Perry were a Democrat, he’d make this his top selling point for becoming president, even though his policies—like fighting EPA rules—probably prevented Texas from doing a lot more. But since Perry has to win over a particularly conservative base in the Republican primary, he’s touting these numbers, without acknowledging either the science or mentioning the policies that helped Texas along.