Yet the most baffling feature of the Washington conference isn’t its science denial and the conspiracy theories, which is familiar fare for Heartland. Rather, it’s the logo:



What does it even mean? Twitter had a few theories:

@rebleber that's the "man throwing himself into a volcano" clip art — righteousaxe

@rebleber Perhaps the pavement is too hot to stand on for very long. — the_turtle

@rebleber Is that the Book of Mormon musical's logo? — hayesbrown

@rebleber @benlaken actually it's a think-tank executive getting yanked on a leash by his funders. — climateofgavin

New Michelle Obama eat healthy + exercise initiative? Or climate change denialism conference? cc @rebleber pic.twitter.com/PLXhg5DNKy — adamreports

For me, the logo merely was a reminder how Heartland could use its own fresh start. In 2012, the organization had a disastrous campaign that compared those who accept climate change to “murderers and madmen” like Ted "Unabomber" Kaczynski and Osama bin Laden. That same year, leaked documents outlined Heartland's plans to undermine climate science in classrooms. The scandals scared away coporate donors at the very same time that Heartland was trying to increase fundraising from $4.6 million to $7.7 million. The Guardian reported this week that Heartland raised just $3.8 million from dark-money donors between 2011-2013 (the last year for which tax returns are available).