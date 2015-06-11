At Heartland Institute’s 10th International Conference on Climate Change, science deniers like Senator James Inhofe are treated like heroes and given standing ovations.

In this world, the “liberal media” can’t be trusted (or so I’m told by the bumpers stickers handed out by exhibitors), and conference-goers read the “The Reality News” newspaper, which argues “hard-earned tax dollars are being spent to convince us that our entire life should be dedicated to eradicating this figment of some deranged mind(s).” Another handout, the “Skeptic’s Handbook,” delivers this talking point: “Carbon doesn’t seem to have driven temperatures before; probably isn’t doing it now.” Most attendees are older white men wearing ties.

Yet the most baffling feature of the Washington conference isn’t its science denial and the conspiracy theories, which is familiar fare for Heartland. Rather, it’s the logo:



What does it even mean? Twitter had a few theories: