Brittain’s memoir, which stands alongside All Quiet as one of the great anti-war treatises, was an instant bestseller in 1933 and played a major role in solidifying the myth of the lost generation in a nation still grieving over the loss of nearly a million men. It’s an anguishing read, with Brittain often wallowing in her sorrow. “Never again, for me and for my generation, was there to be any festival the joy of which no cloud would darken and no remembrance invalidate,” she writes. But who can really blame her? The daughter of an upper-middle-class family, Brittain had studied English at Oxford for a year before volunteering as a nurse. Just 21 years old in 1914, over the next four years she lost her fiancé, her brother, and two close friends to the war.

But her book is much more than a casualty list, or a eulogy for her loved ones. Testament is fiery and intelligent, imbued with piercing observations about the war, British social class, and women’s role in early twentieth-century society. As a nurse in both London and at the front, she grappled with the ethics of caring for a ward of Germans, wondered if women could lead an unmarried, independent life, and thundered against a society that did not allow women to contribute equally.

It’s also Brittain’s coming-of-age story, going on to chronicle her post-war years as a journalist and vocal pacifist. During some of that time, she lived with another female writer; much has been written speculating over her sexuality. Brittain’s unapologetic candor, her questioning of gender relations, and her lifestyle have made her work a feminist classic. When Testament was first published, Virginia Woolf noted in her diaries that she stayed up all night to finish it.