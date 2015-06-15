Goodfellas' Narrow, Simplistic View of Masculinity

"Here I am, this little kid, I can't even see over the steering wheel, and I'm parking Cadillacs," Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) says early on in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. That's a good thumbnail description of Henry's obsessions, and of the film's as well. Henry wants to be a man—or more, he wants to be the man. He wants to do grown-up stuff, like park Cadillacs, tip big, have Bobby Vinton send his girl champagne, and pistol whip any guy who insults her. He wants to have the biggest balls of them all.

Kyle Smith at the New York Post argued this week that "Women are not capable of understanding GoodFellas" because it's "a story of ball-busting etiquette" where "[t]he rule is: be a man, be tough, and always keep the party going."

To a woman, the “GoodFellas” are lowlifes. To guys, they’re hilarious, they’re heroes. They rule the roost…. The fact that guns are involved—that, at any moment, anyone could get shot for any reason—just makes the stakes higher, the fantasy more exciting.

Smith is deliberately trolling, of course. Lots of women like Goodfellas, and plenty of men (like me) don't. But his broader point is sound, albeit somewhat garbled. Goodfellas is indeed about masculinity, about being tough, partying, hanging with your buddies, and beating the daylights out of anyone who crosses you. Smith thinks (or charitably, pretends to think) that the film endorses this code. He presents it as a kind of primer in the manly pleasures hanging out and busting each other's balls.

But the whole point of Goodfellas is that being a man, as Henry defines it—in terms of power and ball-busting—is poisonous, violent, degrading, and stupid. Tommy (Joe Pesci), whom Smith presents as an icon of "ball-busting etiquette," is a dangerous psychopath whose glaring insecurity causes him to murder pointlessly until the mafia puts him down like a rabid dog (they shoot him in the face so his mother can't have an open casket funeral). Smith's praise of the male camaraderie conveniently ignores the entire second half of the film, in which all those friends turn on each other with slavering viciousness. Morrie isn't killed for a failure of ball-busting etiquette, as Smith contends; he's killed because Jimmy (Robert De Niro) doesn't want to pay him his share of the heist money. To be a man in Goodfellas is to be a murderous, conscienceless monster.