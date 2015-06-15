Goodfellas' Narrow, Simplistic View of Masculinity

To a woman, the “GoodFellas” are lowlifes. To guys, they’re hilarious, they’re heroes. They rule the roost…. The fact that guns are involved—that, at any moment, anyone could get shot for any reason—just makes the stakes higher, the fantasy more exciting.

Smith is deliberately trolling, of course. Lots of women like Goodfellas, and plenty of men (like me) don't. But his broader point is sound, albeit somewhat garbled. Goodfellas is indeed about masculinity, about being tough, partying, hanging with your buddies, and beating the daylights out of anyone who crosses you. Smith thinks (or charitably, pretends to think) that the film endorses this code. He presents it as a kind of primer in the manly pleasures hanging out and busting each other's balls.

But the whole point of Goodfellas is that being a man, as Henry defines it—in terms of power and ball-busting—is poisonous, violent, degrading, and stupid. Tommy (Joe Pesci), whom Smith presents as an icon of "ball-busting etiquette," is a dangerous psychopath whose glaring insecurity causes him to murder pointlessly until the mafia puts him down like a rabid dog (they shoot him in the face so his mother can't have an open casket funeral). Smith's praise of the male camaraderie conveniently ignores the entire second half of the film, in which all those friends turn on each other with slavering viciousness. Morrie isn't killed for a failure of ball-busting etiquette, as Smith contends; he's killed because Jimmy (Robert De Niro) doesn't want to pay him his share of the heist money. To be a man in Goodfellas is to be a murderous, conscienceless monster.

You can't entirely blame Smith for smugly missing the entire moral point of the film, though—or at least, you can't blame only him. Goodfellas is a parable about the ugliness of masculinity, but it's also an exploitation film. It wags a finger at the hedonism while not very subtly enjoying the lascivious action. The world of power and violence and money is exciting. Smith reacts to it exactly like Henry's soon-to-be-wife Karen (Lorraine Bracco), who gets turned on when Henry tells her to hide a gun. The patina of morality (which Smith misses) adds an aura of seriousness to the genre pleasures of violence and swagger (which cause Smith to fan himself).