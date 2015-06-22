Justice Anthony Kennedy Might Use a Conservative Principle to Save Obamacare

If in fact that ideological priority drives Kennedy’s vote and the reasoning of any opinion he writes or joins, what are the possible outcomes for the case? Realistically, there are three.

First, there is the doomsday scenario, suggested after the oral argument by some anti-ACA spinmeisters . In this view, Kennedy was angling to embrace the challengers’ narrow interpretation of the law, thence to create a majority of five to eliminate tax credits in federal exchange states. Since Kennedy believes that, so understood, the exchange provisions would raise a serious constitutional question, that would mean either that he would simultaneously, in King itself, hold those provisions unconstitutional, or would in effect be aiming to provoke a new round of lawsuits that would directly pose that question. In either event, were five justices to rule the exchange provisions a “gun to the head” threat, that could, given the centrality of tax credits to the overall scheme of the ACA, put much of the rest of the law in legal as well as practical jeopardy.

There is little basis for taking this doomsday scenario seriously. For starters, in the oral argument, Kennedy brushed it aside. “I think,” he said, “the Court and the counsel for both sides should confront the proposition that your argument raises a serious constitutional question. . . . it is in the background of how we interpret this statute.” (Italics added.)That seems a pretty clear indication that Kennedy is looking to interpret the statute to avoid the coercion question, not to finding an excuse to declare it unconstitutional. Further, to make the challengers’ death-spiral interpretation a self-fulfilling prophecy could come across as a transparently political misreading of a law that brims with multiple textual counter-indications, and a judicial mockery of the universal understanding of the Congress that enacted it. Would Kennedy want to taint his coercion theory by going there? And if he did, would Roberts provide a fifth vote to make a majority? After all, in NFIB, Roberts pointedly distanced himself from the four-justice dissent, which not only struck down the ACA’s individual mandate and its Medicaid expansion, but ruled that, without those two provisions, the entire statute had to be overturned.