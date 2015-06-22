Justice Anthony Kennedy Might Use a Conservative Principle to Save Obamacare

First, there is the doomsday scenario, suggested after the oral argument by some anti-ACA spinmeisters . In this view, Kennedy was angling to embrace the challengers’ narrow interpretation of the law, thence to create a majority of five to eliminate tax credits in federal exchange states. Since Kennedy believes that, so understood, the exchange provisions would raise a serious constitutional question, that would mean either that he would simultaneously, in King itself, hold those provisions unconstitutional, or would in effect be aiming to provoke a new round of lawsuits that would directly pose that question. In either event, were five justices to rule the exchange provisions a “gun to the head” threat, that could, given the centrality of tax credits to the overall scheme of the ACA, put much of the rest of the law in legal as well as practical jeopardy.

There is little basis for taking this doomsday scenario seriously. For starters, in the oral argument, Kennedy brushed it aside. “I think,” he said, “the Court and the counsel for both sides should confront the proposition that your argument raises a serious constitutional question. . . . it is in the background of how we interpret this statute.” (Italics added.)That seems a pretty clear indication that Kennedy is looking to interpret the statute to avoid the coercion question, not to finding an excuse to declare it unconstitutional. Further, to make the challengers’ death-spiral interpretation a self-fulfilling prophecy could come across as a transparently political misreading of a law that brims with multiple textual counter-indications, and a judicial mockery of the universal understanding of the Congress that enacted it. Would Kennedy want to taint his coercion theory by going there? And if he did, would Roberts provide a fifth vote to make a majority? After all, in NFIB, Roberts pointedly distanced himself from the four-justice dissent, which not only struck down the ACA’s individual mandate and its Medicaid expansion, but ruled that, without those two provisions, the entire statute had to be overturned.

A second possible scenario would be the roll-back option: Kennedy would follow his oral argument script, save the ACA by adopting the administration’s interpretation for constitutional avoidance reasons, but elaborate a definition of coercion so extreme or open-ended that it invited legal challenges to other established joint federal-state programs, such as pre-ACA Medicaid, No Child Left Behind, or the Clean Air Act. This prospect worries some progressive observers. However, such an opinion would likely attract no other signatories. The four progressive justices would reach the same result—upholding the administration’s interpretation of the law—either as a simple matter of statutory interpretation, or on a constitutional avoidance rationale with more limited collateral damage implications. Just such a rationale was put before the Court in two friend-of-the-court briefs, to the effect that the challengers’ version of the ACA provided states with no constitutionally required “clear statement” of the disastrous consequences of choosing not to set up exchanges. Further, Roberts could well decline to endorse a definition of coercion that threatened to upend multiple entrenched federal-state programs. He did just that by spurning the dissent in NFIB.

Finally, there is a third possible outcome, the bipartisan consensus option: Kennedy would write or join a majority opinion including the four progressive justices, and, possibly, Roberts. Such an opinion would set in stone NFIB’s unconstitutional coercion doctrine, and save it from dismissal as a one-off rule applicable only to one extraordinary case. But it would circumscribe the doctrine’s implications enough to gain the progressives’ endorsement. Such an outcome could have significant appeal for Kennedy, and, possibly, for Roberts as well, who might be induced to join because that would empower him, as chief justice, to assign responsibility for writing the opinion.

In short, while it is possible that King v. Burwell will realize its fans’ dream of “driving a stake through the heart of Obamacare,” the better bet is that conservative ideology will trump that political goal, and on terms with which progressives can live.