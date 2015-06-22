This isn't the first time the White House has framed climate action as a savvy investment that reaps economic benefits decades down the road, nor will it be the last. “What is hopeful about this report is that it once again shows not just that these actions are real and we need to act now, but there are real dividends, there are real economic dividends to acting early and acting aggressively particularly for our economy,” Brian Deese, the top White House adviser on climate change, said.

However, the report may be too hopeful. It outlines an ideal scenario for the U.S., where global warming stops at 2 degrees Celsius, that we are unlikely to meet even if countries reach a global deal at the end of the year. As part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December, each country has to submit pledges for cutting emissions after 2020. The contributions so far by the world’s largest polluters, including the U.S., don’t put us on track to meet that goal. Critics charge that Obama has done too little on important sources of domestic pollution, like methane from agriculture and natural gas and coal in the power sector. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have done everything they can to hold the U.S. back from doing more.

Despite this, Deese noted, “you’re continuing to see a clear commitment to taking the kind of long-term actions that will be necessary to get to the place where science tells us we need to get.”

The political decisions Obama, his successor, and other world leaders make in the next few years will determine the future of the U.S.'s economy for the next century. “Those decisions are not going to wait for 50 years," McCarthy said. "They’re today’s decisions and we have to get moving."