Adler thoroughly debunked this. Residential use is responsible for 14 percent of California’s water consumption, and its rich neighborhoods—where single-family homes have vast green yards—hog a disproportionate amount of water. Even so, maybe it’s unfair to blame rich Californians for wanting nice lawns when it’s the agriculture industry that’s responsible for 80 percent of the state’s water consumption.

Of all the right’s excuses for the drought, their favorite culprit might be environmentalists, particularly the ones who are struggling to save the 3-inch delta smelt fish from extinction. The lack of freshwater has driven the fish population to record lows, which serve as a signal for the health of the ecosystem. Due to the fish's protection under the Endangered Species Act, central California faces limitations to how much water it can pump from rivers that feed into the delta, and proposals to construct new dams and aqueducts for water storage face additional legal hurdles. In speeches, presidential candidate Carly Fiorina has mentioned the drought as a “man-made tragedy” brought on by “overzealous environmentalists. Fiorina and others have eyed this water, left to flow into the ocean, as a waste of resources, even though it's necessary for the survival of a diverse ecosystem.

At times, liberals have been just as guilty of manipulating drought politics to advance their favorite causes. California legislators last year introduced a bill to place a moratorium on fracking, citing the drought, while anti-fracking groups like Californians Against Fracking have run ads charging that fracking is too risky when water level is so low. Companies like Nestlé and Starbucks drew fire for selling water bottled in California to the rest of the country—Starbucks caved, announcing it would move operations, while Nestle has not budged save for a few new water conservation measures.



In an April interview, though, Peter Gleick, head of the water think tank Pacific Institute, said that fracking and bottled water are irrelevant in terms of the drought. "The amount of water used is tiny compared to agriculture and urban water use,” he said. “We’re not going to solve the drought problem by eliminating bottled water or fracking in California.” (He did go on to say, however, that both deserve legitimate criticism for their impact on the environment.)

It's impossible for either side to talk about the drought without discussing climate change, which will place the biggest strain on California’s water in the coming century. Atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe explained: “In a warmer world, more water evaporates from our reservoirs and lakes—and our soils—making droughts stronger than they would be otherwise. In the case of California, we also know that record heat exacerbated this effect, leading to more drying than would have occurred otherwise.” According to Kevin Trenberth, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and co-author of a recent study on extreme weather and climate change, the extra heat from global warming has to go somewhere, so it dries things out and increases the risk of wildfires and heat waves. “It means the consequences of a drought are worse,” he said. “And it can become more widespread and last longer.”