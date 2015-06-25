Hillary Clinton Has Hired a Former Keystone Pipeline Lobbyist

In 2008, political operatives described Berman as an “unsung hero” of Obama’s upset win over Clinton, due to a strategy that won Obama more delegates in key primaries when Clinton was still ahead in the popular vote. After Obama’s win, Berman joined the lobbying firm Bryan Cave LLC, which retained TransCanada as a client until 2013.

Federal disclosures show that TransCanada paid Bryan Cave $120,000 to lobby the State Department—to “monitor climate change legislation and presidential permit process for TransCanada Keystone Pipeline,” per the disclosure form—while Clinton was secretary. Berman is listed as the lobbyist on this issue.

In 2010, Clinton said she was "inclined" to approve a permit for the pipeline. She's refused to take a position ever since. “I have steadily made clear that I'm not going to express an opinion” she said in January, which also happened to be the same week the Senate considered a bill to fast-track the six-year-long delay to a permit. Clinton’s extended network has other connections to TransCanada, like her 2008 national deputy campaign manager Paul Elliot, now an in-house lobbyist for TransCanada. And the Wall Street Journal reported in February that between Clinton's tenure at the State Department and campaign for president, the Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars in donations from ExxonMobil and nearly half a million dollars from Canada's Foreign Affairs, Trade and Management agency, which supports the pipeline.

Even though Clinton has made early promises to take an aggressive stand on climate change, environmental groups remain wary. Friends of the Earth has requested public records from the State Department on Bryan Cave's lobbying during Clinton's tenure. Still, the bulk of the environmental campaign community is reluctant to criticize the likely Democratic nominee outright. It's unclear whether these donations and distant connections ever represented a conflict of interest for Clinton, and Democratic donor and climate activist Tom Steyer continues to hold fundraisers for Clinton regardless of the criticism.

Clinton's opponents still sense an opportunity to outdo the frontrunner on climate change. Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley received positive reviews from Steyer and other activists last week for proposing that the U.S. adopt 100 percent clean energy by 2050. And Vermont's Bernie Sanders already is a favorite among green activists for championing climate legislation in the Senate.