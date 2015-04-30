Bernie Sanders Is a Better Environmentalist Than Elizabeth Warren

"I love Bernie Sanders, but I think that Warren would represent greater change in a lot of ways. We're also thinking about what's going to catch fire more and Elizabeth Warren is just a rock star," Anthony Rogers-Wright, policy director for the nonprofit Environmental Action, told National Journal.

On a Monday press call, a Vermonter lamented what she saw as environmental damage from industrial-scale wind turbine projects on mountaintops, and called out Sanders for siding with wind companies in the past. “Bernie Sanders—although he is so magnificent on the effect of corporate issues, the oligarchy, and all the rest of it—he is for industrial-scale wind turbines," she said. "He is also horribly uninformed, so we really need someone who really gets it. We really do. And I think Elizabeth Warren is the one." (Warren apparently hasn't taken a position on this specific issue.)

Warren may be a strong voice on economic inequality, but she has a relatively thin record on climate since she joined the Senate in 2013. To highlight Warren's bright record, Environmentalists for Warren mentioned only that she recently joined the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has spoken out against Keystone, and is now rallying against the Obama administration’s trade deal, which environmentalists vehemently oppose. That's it.

R.L. Miller, founder of the new climate super PAC Climate Hawks Vote, scores candidates based on their climate change records. According to the Senate scoring, Warren earned 48 (out of 100) in the last Congress—a "middle of the pack" score, says the group: "Some Senate observers have expected Warren to discuss climate change more this year now that she is on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, but so far she's only made one public statement, engaged in minimal press release work, not written any bills, and co-sponsored very few bills.”

Warren is a relatively new addition to the Senate, so supporters hope she will become more proactive on climate change over time.