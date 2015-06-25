The Court’s first task will be to determine whether the statute is unambiguous with respect the issue at hand. Does the law clearly authorize subsidies in all states? In oral arguments, liberal justices suggested that they believe it does. “The statute tells the Secretary [of Health and Human Services] to set up such exchange—namely a 1311 State Exchange. And there’s nothing else in this statute,” said Justice Stephen Breyer. “So what’s the problem?“

If four other justices think Breyer’s right about this, then the government will win conclusively, the challenge will be completely repudiated, and the story will be over.

As welcome as this result would be, it’s also one of the most unlikely. Several liberal judges in lower courts were persuaded that the law is in fact ambiguous. And none of the conservative justices betrayed a sense that the challenge is without merit during oral argument. Without at least one of their votes, this opinion is unlikely to carry.