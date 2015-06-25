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Nearly Every Republican Candidate Refuses to Accept That Obamacare Is Here to Stay

The Supreme Court upheld a key provision in the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, prompting President Barack Obama to announce, "The Affordable Care Act is here to stay."

The Republican candidates for president refuse to accept that. The entire 2016 field—except for Donald Trump, for now—responded to the Court's decision by tweeting their opposition to the law, which most of them have pledged to repeal and replace.

Naomi Shavin

Naomi Shavin is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic.

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Obamacare, Supreme Court, Politics, Election 2016