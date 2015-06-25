Nearly Every Republican Candidate Refuses to Accept That Obamacare Is Here to Stay

The Supreme Court upheld a key provision in the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, prompting President Barack Obama to announce, "The Affordable Care Act is here to stay."

The Republican candidates for president refuse to accept that. The entire 2016 field—except for Donald Trump, for now—responded to the Court's decision by tweeting their opposition to the law, which most of them have pledged to repeal and replace.

I remain fully committed to the repeal of Obamacare-every single word of it. And, in 2017, we will do exactly that https://www.tedcruz.org/news/cruz-any-candidate-not-willing-to-make-2016-a-referendum-on-repealing-obamacare-should-step-aside/ ... — tedcruz

Today's decision reinforces why we need a pres who will bring real reform that repeals & replaces Obamacare MORE: http://www.lindseygraham.com/2015/06/25/statement-from-graham-on-todays-supreme-court-decision-on-obamacare/ ... — lindseygrahamsc

I am disappointed in the Burwell decision, but this is not the end of the fight against ObamaCare. http://t.co/3yaEVF1TaW — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 25, 2015

RT If you agree. We need real leadership in Washington, and Congress needs to repeal and replace #ObamaCare. #SCOTUScare - SKW — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 25, 2015

As President I would make it my mission to repeal #Obamacare, and propose real solutions for our healthcare system. http://t.co/9KHFqbBWwS — Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 25, 2015

I remain committed to repealing this bad law and replacing it... — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 25, 2015

Repeal Obamacare and let the free market—not more crony capitalism—improve access and care for all Americans. http://t.co/qaAR7pNVQJ — Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) June 25, 2015

Deeply disappointed by #SCOTUS ruling. Fundamental increase of govt control. I'm working to ensure next Pres repeals and replaces #Obamacare — Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 25, 2015

Americans deserve better than what we’re getting with Obamacare. It’s time we repealed and replaced it! http://t.co/1EHfbVKBMa — Rick Perry (@GovernorPerry) June 25, 2015

The solution is for Congress to admit they screwed up, repeal the "nightmare of #Obamacare" & let states road-test real health care reforms. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 25, 2015

Today's Supreme Court ruling is another reminder that if we want to get rid of #Obamacare, we must elect a conservative President #RICK2016 — Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) June 25, 2015

Sadly, #SCOTUS has again stretched to save #Obamacare making plain the need to repeal & replace with a patient-centric market based plan. — George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) June 25, 2015