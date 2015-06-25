“Understatement, thy name is an opinion on the Affordable Care Act!" “Impossible possibility, thy name is an opinion on the Affordable Care Act!" "Contrivance, thy name is an opinion on the Affordable Care Act!”

None of these sentences—all taken verbatim from Scalia's dissent—is literally true, just as Hamlet didn't literally mean that “woman” is a synonym for “frailty.” Scalia repeated this literary cliche three times suggesting even a mind as precise and supple as his grasps that, for descriptive purposes, things can be embodied by their descriptive qualities without rendering language meaningless.

As it happens, the language of the Affordable Care Act doesn’t literally say “an Exchange that is not established by a state is ‘established by the state.’” But it does say that where states don't establish their own exchanges, the federal government will step in and set up "such" exchanges. Basically, “established by the state, thy name is established by the federal government.”

"Exchange stablished by the government" and "exchange established by the state" aren't literally synonymous terms, but they so embody one another that the latter is meant to function as a perfect substitute for the former. That's why Scalia's new favorite sentence of the Affordable Care Act doesn’t really mean people in states with federal exchanges should be denied subsidies. In every other context, including his own dissent, Scalia understands that a sentence's meaning often arises from more than just the order and way its words are arranged on a page. We can gather from this that conservatives came within a hair's breadth of hobbling the Affordable Care Act on a pretense they know to be false. And we should thus celebrate their defeat.