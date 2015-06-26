Antonin Scalia Is the Supreme Court's Greatest Writer

If, even as the price to be paid for a fifth vote, I ever joined an opinion for the Court that began: "The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that all persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity," I would hide my head in a bag. The Supreme Court of the United States has descended from the disciplined reasoning of John Marshall and Joseph Story to the mystical aphorisms of the fortune cookie.

Connoisseurs of Scalian word-magic often dwell on his virtuoso’s skill at playing an extended metaphors. Fried extolled Scalia’s “sustained, almost Homeric use of metaphor.” As Yury Kapgan notes one of “the most humorous” passages in the Scalia oeuvre is the extended metaphor he contrived in his concurrence for the 1993 decision Lamb’s Chapel v. Center Moriches Union Free School District.

As to the Court’s invocation of the Lemon test: like some ghoul in a late-night horror movie that repeatedly sits up in its grave and shuffles abroad after being repeatedly killed and buried, Lemon stalks our Establishment Clause jurisprudence once again, frightening the little children and school attorneys of Center Moriches Union Free School District. Its most recent burial, only last Term, was, to be sure, not fully six-feet under: our decision in Lee v. Weisman, 505 U.S. ___ (1992), conspicuously avoided using the supposed “test,” but also declined the invitation to repudiate it. Over the years, however, no fewer than five of the currently sitting Justices have, in their own opinions, personally driven pencils through the creature’s heart (the author of today’s opinion repeatedly), and a sixth has joined an opinion doing so…. The secret of the Lemon test’s survival, I think, is that it is so easy to kill. It is there to scare us (and our audience) when we wish it to do so, but we can command it to return to the tomb at will…. Such a docile and useful monster is worth keeping around, at least in a somnolent state; one never knows when one might need him.

It is possible that Scalia’s hard-right politics are linked to his literary gifts. The commanding literary critic Lionel Trilling noted in his 1965 book Beyond Culture that many of the “monumental figures of our time” have treated “liberal ideology” as “at best a matter of indifference.” Trilling cited writers like Marcel Proust, D.H. Lawrence, and W.B. Yeats. He could have added T.S. Eliot, Wallace Stevens, Ford Madox Ford, and Evelyn Waugh. All of these writers possessed the reactionary imagination. Their art was animated by some vision of a paradise lost, an organic unity in the past that was being irrevocably destroyed. To some extent, Scalia deserves to be classed with the great Tory modernists. Like them, his puissant language is powered by a terrible sense of longing, a palpable feeling for the world we have lost. It’s precisely those qualities that make Scalia so politically reprehensible that also make him a great legal writer.