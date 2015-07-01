Among the country club casual attendees in summery dresses and polos and not-quite-yard-proof high heels, there were two types of Trump fans. The most common type said she respects Donald Trump because he’s willing to say what he really thinks without being afraid of offending people. “He doesn’t know what ‘PC’ means,” one man told me. Of course, “willing to say what he really thinks without being afraid of offending people” actually means “willing to say what I think while offending people I don’t like.” I consider this type of fan, let's call them Trump Type I fans, to be more superficial: they are into Trump because he violates social taboos but not their own political sensibilities. The Trump Type I fans were quiet on Tuesday night when Trump said he wouldn’t cut entitlements because you can’t get elected that way.

The deeper, die-hard Trump fan, Trump Type II, believes the man has a vision that would help the country, and that he should slightly tone down his tendency to, you know, speculate about how many Mexican immigrants are rapists. Van Anglen is firmly Trump Type II. “I know people don’t think he's a serious candidate, but I can tell you from my personal standpoint he's 100 percent serious,” Van Anglen said. “I met him a number of times. We have an acquaintanceship, if you will.” Van Anglen has been hoping for Trump to run since way back in 2010 when he was a teenaged supporter of former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Trump, in his eyes, is a “straight shooter” who won’t be beholden to special interests because he’s too rich to be tempted by their money. And he can bring some unity to a fractured GOP: “The Republican Party is having a little bit of an issue getting along with itself, and I think Trump could be the person that brings the party together.”

Van Anglen is a little shy, and seems to want a lot of physical personal space in conversations, because he kept backing away from me, and I was afraid my recorder wouldn’t pick up his voice. I stepped slightly toward him, and he stepped away, like I was slow-motion chasing him across his parents’ driveway. After taking time off during college to work on some political campaigns—Tim Pawlenty's, and later Mitt Romney's—he graduated last year from New England College with a degree in political science. Since graduating, he has launched “The Van Anglen Show,” a YouTube channel about cigars. He golfs, “playing the professional mini-tours in Florida.” But his love is politics, and his parents have hosted many events, but, he says of his childhood icon running for president, “this is probably the largest crowd we’ve had.”