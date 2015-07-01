Donald Trump is loud, rude, insincere; he’s already had three fake runs for president; he’s selling himself as a business genius but has declared bankruptcy four times; his three marriages have been tabloid fodder; he once suggested his daughter was so hot he’d date her if they weren’t related. His greatest success in his last fake campaign was compelling President Barack Obama to release his birth certificate, which the Obama campaign put on a commemorative T-shirt. A remark at his official campaign launch about undocumented Mexican immigrants—“They're bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”—has been a catastrophe, getting Trump's beauty pageants dumped by NBC and Univision, and his ties dropped by Macy’s. Who on earth is a sincere Donald Trump supporter?

Meet Sean Van Anglen, a 22-year-old who, with a charming Rushmore-ish earnestness and seriousness, is committed to seeing Trump coat the White House in gold leaf and crystals. On Tuesday night, he hosted the candidate's first New Hampshire house party at his parents' home in Bedford, where Van Anglen also lives. Van Anglen has been a Trump disciple for more than a decade, which is a really long time if you’re 22.

As Van Anglen’s father Bill explained to the guests teetering around the backyard pool, Donald Trump taught his son how to read. When he was five years old, Van Anglen refused to learn to read. His exasperated parents eventually gave him a book by Trump. Not only did the kindergartener Van Anglen love it, it soon became the only thing he wanted to read. His teacher told his parents the kid had to read something else. But why take away a book that gave him so much joy? Van Anglen has now read all of Trump’s books and when it came time to introduce the candidate, he told the crowd how personal this cause was. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of Mr. Trump. I have always felt inspired by this man.” Trump would offer “honesty and integrity” and strength. He had a favorite Trump quote at the ready, which he shouted with not-fully-controlled excitement: “Don't put blinders on or limit yourself. Reach out, seek, and explore!”

“Wow, that was very good,” said Trump, who was greeted with great applause from about 150 people. Slightly damp from rain, the celebrity had arrived with a stocky bald bodyguard and a few more slender political operatives, some poached from the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity. Surveying the Van Anglen home, he explained why the event was outdoors: “You have a very big house but you don’t have that big a house.”