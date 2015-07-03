The Story of the Only Irishman Ever Deported From Ireland

Jimmy Gralton is not a household name, but as the only Irishman ever deported from Ireland, he’s certainly an intriguing candidate to receive movie treatment. An early Irish communist, Jimmy’s life and times are the subject of Jimmy’s Hall, the latest—and perhaps the last—film by celebrated British director Ken Loach. At 79, Loach has reportedly lost sight in his left eye, and doctors warn his right one could follow at any time.

Loach, an avowed socialist, is known for the political tinge of his films. His renowned early film, Kes (1970), told the story of a working-class boy who defies England’s class-based education system by training a hawk; his 2013 documentary The Spirit of ’45 chronicled the year Britons embraced socialism; and his 2006 war drama, The Wind That Shakes the Barley—which took home the top prize at Cannes—framed the fight for Irish independence in terms of class struggle. Heavily influenced by the Italian neo-realists, Loach frequently casts non-professional actors, only uses natural light, and encourages his actors to mumble to produce a naturalistic feel.

With all that in mind, Jimmy’s Hall, which opens this week in America after competing at Cannes last year, slides perfectly into Loach’s oeuvre as the latest installment of the working man’s struggle against oppression. In the midst of the Great Depression, Jimmy Gralton (played by a little known stage actor named Barry Ward) returns to his hometown in a remote corner of Ireland after a decade of exile in New York to lead a quiet life with his aging mother. His friends take bets on how long that will last, and sure enough, within days Jimmy sets about reopening the dance hall-cum-community center that got him in trouble with the authorities the first time around. The local Catholic priest brands him and his followers antichrists for encouraging young people to mingle; the landlords find his socialist message and popularity among the working class dangerous. The clash—and its ensuing result—feel inevitable.

In its best moments, Jimmy’s Hall is a compelling small-town drama, populated with empathetic, refreshingly average characters, who look and feel as comfortable amid the scenery as the stone cottages dotting the countryside. Loach displays his knack for capturing the beauty in the banality of everyday life—in the lines of an old woman’s face, coals burning on a hearth, the laughter of young people dancing. When a group of women learn an Irish folksong, they sound ordinary, a few singers off-key here, a couple of stragglers holding notes for too long there.