The Story of the Only Irishman Ever Deported From Ireland

With all that in mind, Jimmy’s Hall, which opens this week in America after competing at Cannes last year, slides perfectly into Loach’s oeuvre as the latest installment of the working man’s struggle against oppression. In the midst of the Great Depression, Jimmy Gralton (played by a little known stage actor named Barry Ward) returns to his hometown in a remote corner of Ireland after a decade of exile in New York to lead a quiet life with his aging mother. His friends take bets on how long that will last, and sure enough, within days Jimmy sets about reopening the dance hall-cum-community center that got him in trouble with the authorities the first time around. The local Catholic priest brands him and his followers antichrists for encouraging young people to mingle; the landlords find his socialist message and popularity among the working class dangerous. The clash—and its ensuing result—feel inevitable.

In its best moments, Jimmy’s Hall is a compelling small-town drama, populated with empathetic, refreshingly average characters, who look and feel as comfortable amid the scenery as the stone cottages dotting the countryside. Loach displays his knack for capturing the beauty in the banality of everyday life—in the lines of an old woman’s face, coals burning on a hearth, the laughter of young people dancing. When a group of women learn an Irish folksong, they sound ordinary, a few singers off-key here, a couple of stragglers holding notes for too long there.

Loach’s grounded approach also serves the love story at the periphery of the film. Jimmy comes back to Ireland bearing gifts for the sweetheart he left behind, Oonagh (Simone Kirby). Though Oonagh has since married and had two children, her enduring connection to Jimmy is immediately clear. In one of the most beautiful scenes in the film, Jimmy and Oonagh dance in the empty, moon-lit hall to music only they can hear. It’s a moment that distills the villagers’ fight to its heartbreaking core: They’re not fighting for ideology or for faith; they’re fighting to live their lives as they choose.